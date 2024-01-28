AT&S: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd is launched its campus at Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) in the state of Kedah. The Opening Ceremony took place in the new Administration Building at the site to celebrate the completion of the key production plant on campus. AT&S Malaysia will start delivering high-end Integrated Circuit (IC) Substrates for AMD's data centre processors towards end of this year. The opening of office building and plant 1 was celebrated in January. In plant 1 AT&S will produce technology for the global semiconductor company AMD. Plant 2 is wind and water tight, as soon as the market environment for one of our main customers has improved we will bring the second plant online.AT&S: weekly performance: 9.75% (From the ...

