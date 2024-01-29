Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd.: "Topp Jirayut" pinpoints 3 challenges on digital assets at World Economic Forum 2024

BANGKOK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., led by Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO, participated in the World Economic Forum 2024, held from 15-19 January 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. This esteemed economic conference hosted over 2,800 distinguished delegates, including world leaders, leading business founders, and global academic professionals, who contributed their perspectives on the annual global economic direction. Also, together with Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, alongside Thailand's leading enterprises.

For the third consecutive year, "Topp Jirayut" was cordially invited to share his vision under the concept of "Rebuilding Trust," symbolizing the resurgence of confidence after a period of sluggish economic growth over the past 2-3 years.

At the forum, "Topp Jirayut" was a keynote speaker for the "Clear-Eyed about Crypto" topic, representing the appropriate Digital Asset Industry Regulations guidelines for business promotion and consumer protection, as well as the Digital Asset Industry direction. The topic forum was also contributed to by the global public and private sectors, including Grayscale Investments, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Ripple, and Fluency Group.

Bitkub CEO, Jirayut Srupsrisopa, discussed 3 remarkable issues on digital asset concerns: "Regulations and controls in digital assets should be built upon the development of cryptocurrencies' maximum potentials without violating the laws. Fortunately, Thailand's crypto market is validated and certified by the Securities and Exchange Commission alongside the support provided by the other 2 trustworthy financial institutions, ensuring opportunities for the new innovations' development."

Jirayut further stated, "Secondly, Spot Bitcoin ETF approval is aimed to stimulate increasing demands for digital asset trading, where regulations have the least impact on competition limits or discretion. The regulatory authorities are advised to learn and understand or try out digital asset trading prior to establishing the regulatory frameworks so that the rules and regulations are in line with the real business situation. And finally, the digital asset regulation establishment shall not be applicable with a 'one-size-fits-all' principle. The digital asset rules should be set with specific requirements in each context."

The six topics featuring "Topp Jirayut" visions at the World Economic Forum are as follows:

Building ASEAN's regional structure integration through the digital economy

Empowering a financially resilient individual

The future of centralised exchanges

Facilitating trade through tech

Building Trust for Our Common Future: Role of Education, Technology, and Blended Finance for Better Business, Better World

Clear-Eyed about Crypto

