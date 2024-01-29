Anzeige
29.01.2024
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-01-29 08:00 CET --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.01.2024 -   Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
 31.03.2024     Vyriausybe           auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.01.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA   Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    29.01.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government securities VLN  
          Vyriausybe LTGB023027B     auction           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.01.2024 mogo MOGO110024A        Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.01.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.01.2024 Grenardi Group GIVEN006024FA  Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.01.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited  Coupon payment date  RIG  
          SUNBFLOT25FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.01.2024 Grenardi Group GIVENFLOT25FA  Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.01.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA    Coupon payment date  RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.01.2024 Storent Holdings STOH110025A  Interim report, other RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    31.01.2024 Punktid Technologies PNKTD   Sales figures     TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.02.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T  Interim report, 12   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    01.02.2024 Apranga APG1L          Sales figures     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.02.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T       Interim report, 12   TLN  
                          months           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    02.02.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T       Investors event    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
