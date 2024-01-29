Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 05/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-01-29 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN 31.03.2024 Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.01.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government securities VLN Vyriausybe LTGB023027B auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2024 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2024 Grenardi Group GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNBFLOT25FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2024 Grenardi Group GIVENFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2024 Storent Holdings STOH110025A Interim report, other RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.01.2024 Punktid Technologies PNKTD Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.02.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.02.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.