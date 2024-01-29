Anzeige
Montag, 29.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Tradegate
25.01.24
09:30 Uhr
0,183 Euro
-0,014
-7,29 %
Dow Jones News
29.01.2024 | 08:31
171 Leser
Superdry plc: Response to Press Speculation

DJ Superdry plc: Response to Press Speculation 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Response to Press Speculation 
29-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 January 2024 
 
 
Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Response to Press Speculation 
 
Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") notes the recent press speculation. In line with the Company's turnaround 
strategy, the Company confirms it is working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving 
options. Whilst there is no certainty that any of these options are progressed, they aim to build on the success of the 
cost saving initiatives carried out by the Company to date and position the business for long-term success. 
 
As set out in the Company's H1 FY24 results last week, the Company has continued to prioritise driving forward its cost 
reduction agenda. It is set to deliver in excess of GBP40m in savings this financial year, ahead of the initially stated 
target of GBP35m, with more than GBP20m of those savings already achieved in H1. 
 
 
 
Investor relations: 
Matthew Lee  investor.relations@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747

Media enquiries 

Tim Danaher  superdry@brunswickgroup.com 44 (0) 207 4045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: SPC 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  300084 
EQS News ID:  1824467 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1824467&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
