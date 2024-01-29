Das Instrument K1Z SE0009495559 CHORDATE MEDICAL HLG AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2024

The instrument K1Z SE0009495559 CHORDATE MEDICAL HLG AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2024



Das Instrument 93X CA28619R1047 ELEMENT NUTR.SCIENCES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2024

The instrument 93X CA28619R1047 ELEMENT NUTR.SCIENCES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2024



Das Instrument QIA NL0012169213 QIAGEN NV EO -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2024

The instrument QIA NL0012169213 QIAGEN NV EO -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2024



Das Instrument KCOV DE000KC01V16 KLOECKNER + CO SE NA VERK EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2024

The instrument KCOV DE000KC01V16 KLOECKNER + CO SE NA VERK EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2024

