RACING FORCE S.P.A.: Racing Force Group's brand OMP is the new partner of Aston Martin F1 Team

The OMP brand will supply the British F1 team's drivers and mechanics' racewear

Ronco Scrivia (Genova, Italy), January 29th, 2024 - Racing Force Group and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team are pleased to announce the start of a multi-year partnership in which the Group's famous brand, OMP, becomes the new official racewear supplier for the iconic British motorsport team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

From the 2024 season, race drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, as well as the reserve and test drivers, will use OMP products including the top-of-the-line ONE-SL suit, paired with custom-made gloves, shoes and underwear to meet their safety, performance and comfort requirements. Mechanics will also be equipped and protected by OMP items, including specific fireproof suits and shoes to help them perform at the highest level during vital pitstops.

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team completed a great 2023 campaign, with eight podium finishes and 280 points collected, which allowed them to achieve fifth place in the Constructors' standings.

The Silverstone-based team's AMR24 debut, scheduled for 12 February 2024, will also represent the first opportunity to admire the new OMP racewear created for the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team drivers.

The next FIA Formula One World Championship will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March, preceded by official pre-season testing on February 21-23.

Stephane Cohen, Co-CEO of Racing Force Group, commented: "The history of the OMP brand in Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, began more than forty years ago, and it continues now with this new partnership with the prestigious Aston Martin F1 Team. They are an ambitious and fast-growing outfit, as already seen in 2023, and we are excited to support them for the technical and marketing opportunities that will rise. We have provided all our R&D department's know-how and experience in delivering industry-leading equipment for comfort, lightness, and performance. The products will also enhance the visual identity of the team."

Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said: "The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team is delighted to begin a multi-year partnership with OMP - a world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of racing equipment. In a sport where every detail matters, we share a commitment to uncompromising performance and safety at every level, and we are confident that our drivers and mechanics will benefit from OMP's industry-leading racewear as we embark on the upcoming season."

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xphrlpSbaWuUnZ6al5yWm5NmmGZhxmnIa5Oam5WamJ/FmG2Tx21kaJubZnFknmZm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83910-240129-eng-racing-force-group-brand-omp-is-aston-martin-f1-team-partner.pdf