Switzerland-based module manufacturer 3S Swiss Solar Solutions opened its second production facility in its home country.3S Swiss Solar Solutions, a PV module manufacturing company based in Gwatt, Switzerland, has opened its second manufacturing facility in Worb bei Bern, in the Bern-Mittelland administrative district in the canton of Bern. The new plant has an annual capacity of 250 MW capacity and, according to the company is "highly automated." As for the providers of equipment installed in the production lines, the company's CEO, Patrick Hofer-Noser told pv magazine, "We do not disclose the ...

