GlobeNewswire
29.01.2024 | 09:46
First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - increase

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 31 January 2024. The new shares are issued due to
completion of a directed issue. 





Name:              Monsenso     
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061277977   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MONSO      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 30,564,323 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             20,000,000 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  50,564,323 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.27     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,10     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          196095      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
