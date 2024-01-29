Anzeige
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Jyske Bank: Outlook for 2024

Jyske Bank expects a net profit of DKK 4.3bn - 5.1bn in 2024, corresponding to earnings per share of DKK 64-76. The outlook reflects low growth in the Danish economy as well as decreasing monetary policy rates.

The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depend on, e.g., macroeconomic conditions and the development in the financial markets.

Jyske Bank's annual report for 2023 will expectedly be released on 27 February 2024.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.


