6/2024·Trifork Holding AG - Share-based Incentive Program 2024

Company announcement no. 6 / 2024

Schindellegi, Switzerland - 29 January 2024





Share-based Incentive Program 2024

Trifork Holding AG ("Trifork") has granted restricted share units ("RSUs") under the existing employee long-term share-based incentive program ("ELTIP") approved by the Board of Directors in 2021. The first ELTIP 2024 ("ELTIP 2024a") is covering the grant in January 2024 to certain employees of the Trifork Group.

The ELTIP 2024a is based on RSUs and employees participating in the ELTIP 2024a may, subject to certain terms and conditions, be allocated RSUs by converting salary supplements or bonuses. RSUs granted will be subject to graded vesting over a three-year period.

Further details about the ELTIP 2024a are stated below:

Participants Certain employees of the Trifork Group in selected jurisdictions. Total 85 employees. Number of RSUs Based on the anticipated number of employees participating in the ELTIP 2024a, a total of up to 39,907 RSUs may be allocated under the ELTIP 2024a. The number of RSUs is calculated by taking the amount of salary supplements or bonus amount converted and applying the weighted average share price for Trifork's shares of the last three trading days of 2023. Granting RSUs comprised by the ELTIP 2024a are granted in January 2024. Vesting RSUs will vest over a three-year period with 1/3 of the RSUs vesting each year. Vesting is not conditional upon the achievement of any financial or non-financial targets but is conditional upon the participating employee remaining employed with the Trifork Group throughout the vesting period or becoming a good leaver during the vesting period as well as the participating employee having complied in all respects with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2024a. Objective Attraction and retention of employees in selected jurisdictions. Conversion Once vested and not lapsed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2024a, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one Trifork share. Conditions RSUs are granted based on the conversion of individual supplement salaries or bonus amounts for each participating employee.



The ELTIP 2024a is subject to customary conditions. Allocation & theoretical value The allocation is based on the weighted average share price of the last 3 trading days of 2023 (DKK 104.87). Dividing the converting salary by this amount results in the number of RSUs to be granted. The converting total amounts to DKK 4,185,047 (EUR 561,299) and 39,907 RSUs. The theoretical value for the RSUs is the market price of the Trifork share at grant date minus the expected dividends for the portions vesting after one, two and three years.





For further information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of IR



frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317



About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. As of Q3 2023, the company had 1,202 employees across 72 business units and offices in 15 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the brand GOTO, which runs a global tech community with more than 58 million views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.