Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation and Newel Health enter into licensing agreement for a digital therapeutic (DTx) ODD-403 ("Rohkea") in pain

Orion Corporation and Newel Health enter into licensing agreement for a digital therapeutic (DTx) ODD-403 ("Rohkea") in pain

Orion Corporation ("Orion") and Newel Health ("Newel") have entered into a license agreement regarding ODD-403 ("Rohkea"), a digital therapeutic (DTx) developed by Orion for patients suffering from chronic pain and particularly from fear of movement and re-injury. Under the terms of the agreement, Newel will have the exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialise ODD-403. Orion is entitled to receive royalty from the sales of the product as well as sales milestone payments.

"Newel is one of the frontrunners in digital therapeutic (DTx) applications, and we are pleased to have them as our partner in this indication area. We believe Newel has the best expertise to further develop and bring ODD-403 to patients," says Sammeli Liikkanen, Director of Digital Medicine at Orion Corporation.

"Orion Corporation's commitment to address medical needs through digital innovation has been the driving force behind our ongoing collaborations. Today we are excited to welcome ODD-403 under our wing for further development and introduction to market, adding Virtual Reality modalities to our growing portfolio of partner-ready DTx solutions," says Gerry Chillè, Chief Strategy Officer at Newel Health.

About ODD-403

ODD-403, designed to be a software as medical device (MDSW / SaMD) under EU MDR and FDA, is built for virtual reality (VR) devices to provide an immersive gamified therapeutic treatment program for chronic pain patients. The product has a selection of psychological and therapeutic modules, from which a treatment package is composed according to the needs of the patients. The product is designed to be flexible and to be used as a part of multiple different treatment approaches. It also provides information for patients and healthcare professionals. As an example, gamified physical movements with proven safety targeted to encourage movement can lead one to overcome the fear of movement, and so increase activity. As showcased in the 'VIRPI' study, ODD-403 marks a statistically significant advancement in chronic pain management. The study revealed a notable reduction in the Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia scores (-4.7 points, p=0.046) and substantial improvements in Patient Clinical Global Impression of Change and quality of life at the end-of-intervention, compared to placebo sham controls. Newel Health is well poised to leverage ODD-403's compelling clinical findings, underscoring its commitment to delivering validated and impactful digital health solutions.

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About Newel Health

Newel Health, a leader in digital health, develops advanced digital medicine and therapeutic solutions, emphasizing behavioural science and user-centred design to enhance patient care. The company has broadened its expertise in digital, data, and scientific fields through key acquisitions. Newel's expertise in patient-centred healthcare drives strategic partnerships, enabling stakeholders to leverage its digital health solutions portfolio to accelerate the development of new applications in various therapeutic areas. Newel's proprietary H.Core framework ensures rapid adaptation and deployment, optimizing investment and enhancing innovation and collaboration.





