First North Denmark: Q-Interline A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Q-Interline A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 31 January 2024. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. ISIN: DK0061677135 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Q-Interline -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 14,039,000 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 430,046 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 14,469,046 shares -------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 7.22 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 238377 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: QINTER -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S