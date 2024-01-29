Anzeige
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Hexpol (19/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Hexpol AB (Hexpol)
published on January 26, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Hexpol has proposed that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM) scheduled for April 26, 2024, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK
2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.00 per share. The
Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Hexpol (HPOL). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1191094
