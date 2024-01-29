Mary Rose McCaffrey to Join SIMS Software's Board of Advisors

SIMS Software, the leading provider of security information management software to the government and defense industries, is pleased to announce that Mary Rose McCaffrey has joined the company's distinguished board of advisors, which is comprised of national security thought leaders and influencers.

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / SIMS Software, the leading provider of security information management software to the government and defense industries, is pleased to announce that Mary Rose McCaffrey has joined the company's distinguished board of advisors, which is comprised of national security thought leaders and influencers. In this advisory role, Ms. McCaffrey will provide strategic guidance to the SIMS Software executive management team and help to increase awareness of the company's differentiated product capabilities to the national security community.



SIMS Software is committed to being at the forefront of supporting customers' evolving security needs, supporting government compliance, and developing advanced technologies to help protect the United States and its allies' critical assets and vital information.

Ms. McCaffrey has an acute understanding of the growing security threats and challenges that affect both the government and private sector. Throughout her career she has demonstrated expertise in the delivery of security programs, risk and crisis-management, program execution, insider threat programs, alliance building, and stakeholder communication to discover innovative solutions.

SIMS Software's CEO, Michael Struttmann stated, "Mary Rose had an exemplary career in public service and the defense industrial base, working in critical capacities in the intelligence community and national security. We are incredibly fortunate to have her onboard as a company advisor, bringing her wealth of knowledge and expertise in our space. She will provide significant value-add to our product roadmap and customer base."

"I am very excited to join the SIMS Software board of advisors. I have seen firsthand how SIMS has delivered innovative technology to harness data and enable mission solutions. SIMS Software is a crucial partner to the defense and national security community," remarked Ms. McCaffrey.

Ms. McCaffrey was the Vice President of Security for the Northrop Grumman Corporation for seven years, enabling personnel and security to meet the ever-evolving needs of customers worldwide within the defense, aeronautics, space, and cyberspace verticals. She was responsible for the protection of their employees, facilities, and their proprietary and sensitive information. During her tenure, she received the ISOS Resilience Award for the creation of a world-class crisis management organization.

Prior to her time at Northrop Grumman, Ms. McCaffrey held an extensive career at the Central Intelligence Agency spanning over thirty years which culminated with her appointment as the first female Director of Security. She held numerous assignments across the Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, the National Reconnaissance Organization, and the Office of Director of National Intelligence in senior security positions.

At the NRO, she was responsible for combining the organizations of counterintelligence and security into a single entity to better serve the agency mission. At the ODNI, she participated in the creation of the original ODNI structure in 2003. She's been widely regarded as a role model and trailblazer for women within national security, thanks to her exceptional leadership and groundbreaking professional accomplishments.

Ms. McCaffrey has a bachelor's degree from St. Michael's College, Colchester, VT and has completed numerous leadership programs including the Kellogg School, Northwestern University, MIT, and government leadership programs. She's the recipient of several awards including the DCIA's Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal in June 2017, the Presidential Rank Award in October 2015, the National Intelligence Reform Medal in November 2008, and the National Reconnaissance Leadership Award in 2006.

She is currently on the Board of Advisors for the Council on Intelligence Issues and is the President of the SIGNA Society, a CIA retiree association. She has served on numerous boards including the OSAC Board of Advisors, the INSA Security Policy and Reform and was a member of the Aerospace Industries Association, National Defense Industry Association, and the American Society of Industrial Security.

About SIMS Software:

For over 40 years, SIMS Software has been the leading provider of security information management software to the world's most renowned government agencies, defense contractors, high technology giants, academic institutions, and research facilities. SIMS Software helps security professionals centralize dispersed data sources to achieve operational efficiencies, government compliance, risk mitigation and visibility across their security domain.

