ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Receives Favorable Markman Rulings in Infringement Actions Against MediaTek and Realtek

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) announced today that the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas issued its Markman, or claim construction, rulings in ParkerVision's patent infringement actions against MediaTek Inc. and MediaTek USA Inc. (collectively, "MediaTek") and Realtek Semiconductor Corp. ("Realtek"). The Court's claim constructions are largely favorable to ParkerVision.

The Court held back-to-back Markman hearings on Friday, January 26, 2024, for the MediaTek and Realtek actions. Consistent with its standard practice, the Court issued preliminary rulings on the disputed claim constructions in advance of the Markman hearings. The Markman hearings were then held to allow the parties to present arguments with regard to any of the Court's preliminary rulings that they wished the Court to reconsider and/or fine-tune.

In ParkerVision v. MediaTek, the Court adopted ParkerVision's proposed claim constructions for 13 of 16 disputed terms while adopting two proposed terms for MediaTek, and one term the Court construed on its own. In ParkerVision v. Realtek, the Court adopted ParkerVision's proposed claim constructions for nine of 10 disputed terms, with the one remaining term being a combination of the proposals from both parties.

These MediaTek and Realtek infringement actions were initially filed in November 2022 and allege infringement against both parties of the same four ParkerVision patents. Both cases are scheduled for jury trial in December 2024. The Company has inter partes review actions pending against one of the patents. In 2023, ParkerVision filed two additional infringement cases against MediaTek and one new infringement case against Realtek alleging infringement of different ParkerVision patents.

Jeffrey Parker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ParkerVision stated, "We are pleased with the claim construction rulings and appreciate the continued efficiency of the Texas court system and the pace at which the Court has been moving our cases through the litigation process."

Parker continued, "Based on the Court's rulings on the disputed claim terms, we believe we are well positioned to guide a jury on how MediaTek and Realtek products infringe numerous ParkerVision patent claims, as well as why the asserted patents are not anticipated by prior art and therefore are not invalid. We look forward to the jury trials scheduled later this year."

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCQB:PRKR) invents, develops, and licenses cutting edge, proprietary radio-frequency (RF) technologies that enable wireless solution providers to make and sell advanced wireless communication products. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, each of which speaks only as of the date made. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's SEC reports, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated or projected.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com