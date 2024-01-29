Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Announces Participation in The Microcap Conference

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Intrusion, Inc, (NASDAQ:INTZ) a leader in cyber-attack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced that it will be participating in The Microcap Conference, which will take place January 30, 31, and February 1, 2024, at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion, will be presenting at The Microcap Conference on January 31, 2024, from 4:05 to 4:25 PM EST and on February 1, 2024, from 10:00 to 10:20 AM EST. Tony Scott and Kimberly Pinson, CFO of Intrusion, will also be conducting one-on-one investor meetings on January 31 and February 1, 2024. Interested parties can register to attend here.

To register to attend The Microcap Conference, follow this link.

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

About The Microcap Conference and DealFlow Events

Organized by DealFlow Events, this 3-day event at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino will feature company presentations from publicly traded microcap businesses and qualified private companies across healthcare, technology, financial services, energy, and other high-growth sectors. The conference facilitates extensive networking through 1-on-1 investor meetings and interactive activities and entertainment, including a poker tournament and exclusive concert with Soul Asylum.

In addition, keynote presentations and panel discussions led by industry experts will provide key insights into trading strategies, regulations, risk assessment and mitigation, tax issues, and other topics critical to the microcap community. Unlike many other microcap events, there's no invitation required. All are welcome to register and attend.

IR Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com