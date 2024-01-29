Türkiye's leading mobility super app Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT) operates a fleet of around forty thousand e-bikes, e-mopeds, and e-scooters, as well as car-hailing and motorcycle-hailing services across the country. As the largest multi-modal mobility operator in the country, Marti today announced the introduction of subscription packages for riders to use its two-wheeled electric vehicle services

The subscription packages consist of a variety of daily and weekly subscription options to prepurchase rides on any of Marti's e-bikes, e-mopeds, and e-scooters, as well as a monthly package to prepurchase the right to perform unlimited rides on these three modalities in the absence of a starting fare. Marti's pricing consists of a starting fare and a per minute fare, with the starting fare accounting for less than 10% of Marti's average ride value.

The subscription packages are part of Marti's efforts, launched in 2023 and which the Company is building on in 2024, to increase ridership and improve the operational efficiency of its two-wheeled electric vehicle services. In pilot studies conducted across various cities prior to the launch of the subscription packages, the packages demonstrated increased ridership among package subscribers and a positive contribution to Marti's operational efficiency and profitability

The subscription packages are currently valid for use on Marti's e-bikes, e-mopeds, and e-scooters. In the first half of 2023, multi-modal riders of these vehicles performed 2.6 times more rides and produced 2.8 times more revenue for Marti than single modality riders

In line with Marti's strategy of offering a single app to meet all of the urban transportation needs of riders across Türkiye, Marti has the opportunity to expand the contents of the subscription packages to cover the Company's car-hailing and motorcycle-hailing services.

Pilot results not necessarily indicative of future attainment

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car and motorcycle drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

