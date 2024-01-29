+++ U-turn at a sensitive time +++ Problems with building +++ Two instead of three locations still planned +++>Move to Gallileo Tower about to fail - The European Central Bank (ECB) will most likely not move into the Gallileo Tower as planned. PLATOW has learnt this from insiders. The preferred option is now to remain in the Eurotower. The central bank still intends to stick to its plan to concentrate on two instead of three large locations in the future. These would be the head office in Frankfurt's Ostend and the Eurotower. In response to a PLATOW enquiry, the ECB commented:: "We are in negotiations with the owner of the Gallileo building while we continue to examine our options." It will not ...

