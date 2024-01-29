Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) (the "Company" or "Xplore") is pleased to announce that Karly Oliver has been appointed a director of the Company.

Ms. Oliver is a professional geologist with 15 years of mineral exploration experience in a diverse range of deposits throughout Canada, with a focus on project management and mineral resource delineation. Ms. Oliver is a technical consultant for several publicly listed mineral exploration companies, currently exploring for and advancing gold and battery metals projects in Canada and internationally. She is a Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Science in Earth and Ocean Sciences from the University of British Columbia and a Geographic Information Systems Applications Specialist Graduate Certificate from Sir Sandford Fleming College.

Picklu Datta has resigned as a director. The Company thanks Mr. Datta for all his hard work and dedication to the Company.

About Xplore Resources

Xplore Resources is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR and is focused on the acquisition and development of lithium projects in Ontario. The Company has key land positions along the Root Bay lithium trend. Xplore is run by tenured management supported by an internal specialized team with a successful track record for multi-project exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Dominic Verdejo, CEO

Xplore Resources Corp.

