Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.: Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2024

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Annual Biotechnology Conference being held in New York City on February 7-8, 2024.

Event: 6th Annual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Annual Biotechnology Conference Date: February 7-8, 2024

Presentation: Thursday, February 8 at 9:00-9:25 A.M. EST

Location: St. Regis New York, Two E. 55th Street, New York, NY 10022

A replay of the company presentation will be published to the Events & Presentations section of the Protagonist corporate website: https://www.protagonist-inc.com/events-presentations.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities (NCEs) rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary peptide technology platform. Protagonist scientists jointly discovered oral peptide PN-235 (now known as JNJ-2113) as part of Protagonist's Interleukin-23 receptor (IL-23R) collaboration with Johnson & Johnson and followed it through IND-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for further clinical development. Rusfertide, a peptide-mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 development program. The randomized portion of the Phase 2 REVIVE study was unblinded, showing positive results and is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at protagonist-inc.com.

