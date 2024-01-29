BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Launches Water Equipment Subsidiary to Capitalize on Opportunities in PFAS and Water Treatment

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced the launching of a new subsidiary - BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. (BEST) - to capitalize on substantial opportunities for its technologies in the water treatment industry. BEST will enable BioLargo to represent all its water technologies under one roof, better support its sales and distribution network of qualified reps and channel partners, and will initially focus on:

the AEC, an effective, sustainable, low-waste technology for removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water which is combined with a turnkey collection and destruction solution for customers;

the AOS (Advanced Oxidation System), a technology targeted at energy-efficient water disinfection and micropollutant destruction;

the AROS (Aqueous Reuse Optimization System), a water recycling technology for use in cooling towers and industrial wastewater that was developed in partnership with Garratt-Callahan;

industrial odor control products under the CupriDyne brand offered by sister company ONM Environmental; and

water treatment solutions developed by third party technology manufacturers for which BEST is an authorized reseller in order to provide complete solutions for its customers.

Tonya Chandler, BioLargo's Director of Technical Commercialization, has agreed to move into the role as president of the new subsidiary. Tonya has over 20 years' experience developing selling channels and managing complex projects and accounts in the water industry and is ideally suited to lead efforts to sell and monetize BioLargo's water treatment technologies. She also established herself as a recognized expert in PFAS water treatment invited to speak at numerous conferences and educational, including continuing education units for engineers, and similar events throughout the year and continuing into 2024.

Although new to the role of president of BEST, Tonya has been building a nationwide sales organization for BioLargo's water treatment technologies, and she led the efforts to establish BEST's pipeline of potential projects. The building of this pipeline has been demanding work. Each project goes through a rigorous process to test water and identify a solution, which is presented to the prospective client. At their request, proposed engagements include proposed engineering, pricing, timing, supply chain support and relationships, permitting, and customization as required. The pipeline continues to expand.

Tonya commented, "The municipal drinking water project we secured in New Jersey for a PFAS treatment system is just the start for BEST. As our first opportunity to for field validation of our technology's superior PFAS removal performance and minimal waste generation, we believe it will open the floodgates of client opportunities. We are working on commencing on-site pilots for other target markets for our PFAS technology, including fire-fighting foam remediation, ground water, wastewater and landfill leachate."

CEO of BioLargo, Inc., Dennis P. Calvert commented, "It isn't easy to launch new and innovative technologies into the water industry, a historically risk-averse market. Our strategy is to execute successful projects with initial reference customers, create iron-clad case studies, then foster recognition of our technologies in the industry with key opinion leaders. Tonya is perfectly suited to lead this effort and we also are actively recruiting additional team members to help us grow as we bring on and support additional customers. We look forward to sharing more information as the business progresses."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

