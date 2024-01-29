HIGHLIGHTS

Atlas Lithium invited to co-host premier Brazil Lithium Summit in Belo Horizonte on June 12-13, 2024

Event endorsed by Invest Minas to connect key Brazilian stakeholders with premier lithium companies operating in Brazil

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it was invited to co-host Brazil Lithium Summit 2024. Brazil has established itself as an emerging leader in environmentally sustainable lithium production. With proven hard-rock lithium reserves and a government committed to responsible mining practices, the nation is poised to become a major supplier of this critical mineral needed for electric vehicle batteries and clean energy storage.

It is in this spirit that Atlas Lithium has been invited to co-host the Brazil Lithium Summit on June 12-13, 2024, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. Officially endorsed by Invest Minas, the Summit serves as the premier platform connecting key Brazilian stakeholders with the premier lithium companies operating in Brazil.

Marc Fogassa, the Company's CEO and Chairman, commented: "We are thrilled to support this significant event which provides an opportunity for Atlas Lithium team to showcase its contribution towards building a thriving yet sustainable lithium industry in Brazil."

With a focus on both immediate opportunities and long-term strategic planning, the Brazil Lithium Summit facilitates partnerships and conversations to realize the nation's enormous potential. Delegates representing all aspects of the lithium value chain will attend to learn about the current progress and future plans for developing Brazil's untapped lithium resources.

"Brazil has all the essential elements for lithium production done right - high-quality lithium, a qualified work force, hydroelectric and other renewal power sources," added Rodrigo Menck, Atlas Lithium's Advisor based in São Paulo, Brazil.

For more information on the Brazil Lithium Summit 2024, please visit the following link:

https://www.in-vr.co/brazil-lithium-24

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, a well-known lithium district in the state of Minas Gerais. In addition, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for other battery and critical metals including nickel, rare earths, titanium, and graphite. The Company also owns equity stakes in Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium and its subsidiaries and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; manipulative attempts by short sellers to drive down our stock price; and dependence on key management.

Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report and in Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 20, 2023. Please also refer to the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Brian Bernier

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (833) 661-7900

bwb@atlas-lithium.com

https://www.atlas-lithium.com/

@Atlas_Lithium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195940

SOURCE: Atlas Lithium Corporation