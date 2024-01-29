Ojai, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - On January 26, 2024, pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement") of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the "Issuer"), Press Media LLC (the "Acquiror") acquired beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 52,800,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Issuer for an aggregate subscription price of $1,320,000, or $0.025 per Unit (the "Subscription"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Issuer and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the Acquiror to acquire one Common Share for a period of three years following the closing date of the Private Placement at an exercise price of $0.05 per Common Share.

As a result of the Private Placement, the Acquiror owns 52,800,000 Common Shares and 52,800,000 Warrants, representing approximately 23% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares or 37% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares upon the exercise of the Warrants (assuming that all of the Warrants owned by the Acquiror immediately following the Closing are exercised and that no other securities, including those convertible into, or exercisable for, Common Shares, are issued, converted or exercised). Prior to the Private Placement, the Acquiror did not own any securities of the Issuer.

The Acquiror and/or one or more of its Joint Actors (as such term is defined in National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues) may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of Common Shares or other securities of the issuer whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreement or otherwise.

The Issuer is located at 181 Bay St. #1800, Toronto, ON M5J 2T9, Canada. The Acquiror is located at 975 Rancho Drive, Ojai, CA 93023, USA. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates can be obtained from Teddy Zittell (310-507-9146) or on the SEDAR profile of the Issuer at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195987

SOURCE: Press Media LLC