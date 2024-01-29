Anzeige
WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T0
Stuttgart
29.01.24
08:13 Uhr
0,013 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PMD DEVICE SOLUTIONS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2024 | 13:58
86 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for PMD Device Solutions AB (41/24)

Referring to the bulletin from PMD Device Solutions AB's annual general
meeting, held on December 29, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock
split in relations 1:128. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Jan 31, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 PMDS           
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:128
Current ISIN:                SE0009947740       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 30, 2024       
New ISIN code:                SE0021513645       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jan 31, 2024       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
