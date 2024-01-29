Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for PMD Device Solutions AB (41/24)

Referring to the bulletin from PMD Device Solutions AB's annual general meeting, held on December 29, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:128. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 31, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: PMDS Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:128 Current ISIN: SE0009947740 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 30, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0021513645 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 31, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.