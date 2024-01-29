Maison Solutions, Inc.: Maison Solutions Launches Store Renovation Program

-- Upgrades Expected to Elevate Customer Shopping Experience and Leverage Robust Technology to Better Optimize Operations --

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Maison Solutions Inc. ("Maison Solutions" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MSS), a U.S.-based specialty grocery retailer offering traditional Asian food and merchandise, today announced that it has begun renovating its HK Good Fortune supermarket in El Monte, California.

Renovations, which include exterior and interior upgrades as well as product offering adjustments, are expected to be completed in March. During the renovations, the supermarket will remain open for business. Additionally, the store will use updated logos and banners, which will be used throughout Maison Solutions' store network, for enhanced brand awareness and consistency. The fully renovated store will provide an enhanced shopping experience in a contemporary setting.

Maison Solutions will leverage and deploy its recently purchased software suite for the optimization of store design, layout and shelf display. The software system will also monitor shelf performance to better analyze the popularity and pricing of the store's product offerings.

"This renovation marks the beginning of a series of planned store upgrades that will provide a more meaningful shopping experience for our customers," said John Xu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maison Solutions. "When the upgrade is complete, the El Monte supermarket also will serve as a warehouse-like store with discounts for large and bulk purchases, which we believe will further improve the store's performance.

"By implementing the robust software, we believe we can help our stores better reach their full potential by enhancing operating efficiency and reducing costs. The software also will play an important role in our long-term goal of digital transformation for all of our stores, as well as potentially creating a revenue stream for software implementation at other grocery and convenience stores," Xu added.

