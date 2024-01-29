Anzeige
Montag, 29.01.2024
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
WKN: A2PV11 | ISIN: DK0061152170 | Ticker-Symbol: RVY
Frankfurt
29.01.24
08:04 Uhr
4,740 Euro
-0,060
-1,25 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2024 | 14:22
115 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased due to conversion of debt.
The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 31
January 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061152170         
-----------------------------------------------------
Name:         Rovsing            
-----------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 561,942 shares (DKK 5,619,420)
-----------------------------------------------------
Change:        8,570 shares (DKK 85,700)   
-----------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  570,512 shares (DKK 5,705,120)
-----------------------------------------------------
Price:         DKK 33,60           
-----------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10            
-----------------------------------------------------
Short name:      ROV              
-----------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     36995             
-----------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
