Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased due to conversion of debt. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 31 January 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061152170 ----------------------------------------------------- Name: Rovsing ----------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 561,942 shares (DKK 5,619,420) ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 8,570 shares (DKK 85,700) ----------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 570,512 shares (DKK 5,705,120) ----------------------------------------------------- Price: DKK 33,60 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: ROV ----------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36995 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66