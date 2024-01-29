Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.: Mindray Showcased Latest Innovations in Smart Hospital Solutions at Arab Health 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindray ("the company"), a leading global provider of medical devices and solutions, is attending one of the largest exhibitions in the medical field, the Arab Health 2024 from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. This year, under the theme of "Exploring the Future of Smart Healthcare", Mindray showcased its latest innovations in Smart Hospital Solutions at its booth.

"Mindray has been present in the Middle East and Africa market for 22 years, and we are proud to provide advanced technologies and solutions to over 50 countries in the region, including many top hospitals. We're expecting to be the most trusted partner of hospitals in building smart hospitals, bringing better healthcare to more institutes," said Jeff Gui, General Manager of Mindray Middle East and Africa region.

Mindray's Smart Hospital contributes to creating a medical ecosystem where medical devices are integrated into clinical scenarios, enabling smooth data exchange across departments, hospitals, and regions. It provides a patient-focused system for medical professionals, ensuring better patient safety and optimized hospital workflow.

Expo visitors can witness Mindray's comprehensive product portfolio from ER, OR, ICU, ERAS, and Medical Imaging solutions to Orthopedics solutions at booth S1. A10. Notable offerings include the M-Connect IT and MiCo+ Medical Imaging IT solutions, which have gained global recognition for their implementation in leading hospitals. The new A7 Anesthesia System, BeneHeart DX Defibrillator/Monitor, and TV80/TV50 Patient Transport Ventilators were all unveiled at this year's expo as new additions to the company's products for patient monitoring and life support.

The BeneHeart DX defibrillator/monitor and TV80 transport ventilator feature an innovative modular design with Mindray N1 patient monitoring module integrated, empowering a flexible workflow and uninterrupted care for pre-hospital rescue operations and patient transportation. Additionally, Mindray is introducing the UX Series Endoscope Camera System as the flagship product of Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Following Arab Health 2024, Mindray will also participate at Medlab Middle East on Feb. 5-8, where it will be presenting its advanced total solutions in In-Vitro Diagnostics.

Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. The company empowers healthcare professionals through innovative solutions in patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.

