NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of tick size for Norwegian Index Futures (21/24)

As of February 12, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the tick size of Norwegian Index Futures (OMXO20). This notice outlines the new tick sizes applicable to standardized contracts. After close of trading on February 9, 2024, all long orders remaining in the order books will be deleted for OMXO20 Index Futures, in order not to have any long orders remaining in the order book with a price inconsistent with the new tick size. New tick size table as of February 12, 2024: Norwegian Index Price Interval Tick size ------------------------------------------ OMXO20 0,10 - 0,10 ------------------------------------------ For further information regarding this exchange notice, members may contact their account manager or product manager Mikael Siewertz (mikael.siewertz@nasdaq.com). Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1191223