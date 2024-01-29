Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.01.2024 | 15:22
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of tick size for Norwegian Index Futures (21/24)

As of February 12, 2024, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the tick size
of Norwegian Index Futures (OMXO20). 

This notice outlines the new tick sizes applicable to standardized contracts.

After close of trading on February 9, 2024, all long orders remaining in the
order books will be deleted for OMXO20 Index Futures, in order not to have any
long orders remaining in the order book with a price inconsistent with the new
tick size. 

New tick size table as of February 12, 2024:

Norwegian Index Price Interval Tick size
------------------------------------------
OMXO20      0,10 -     0,10   
------------------------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice, members may contact
their account manager or product manager Mikael Siewertz
(mikael.siewertz@nasdaq.com).

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1191223
Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.