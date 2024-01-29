JetLearn Partners With DSF and ExplorerAcademy to Empower Underserved Communities Through Coding Education

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / JetLearn BV, a Netherland-based online academy that empowers kids with a foundation in new-age technologies by teaching coding, AI & robotics in an engaging and personalised way, announced its partnership with Dream School Foundation (DSF) and Donate an Hour - Explorer Academy (DoaR-EA) to bring coding education to all.

This collaboration aims to provide high-quality computer science education, irrespective of geographical location, background, or financial constraints. The program offers diverse learning tracks suitable for beginners to experienced Python programmers, integrating robotics and AI concepts for real-world problem-solving.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to quality computer science education," said Kapil Bahl, COO of JetLearn. "This partnership will help us to make that dream a reality for children who don't have access to such education. Our delivery model allows us to empower learners with no barriers of location, background and put them on a path to be confident young adults "

The program will be delivered by JetLearn's expert teachers and will use STEM.ORG and Education Alliance Finland accredited curriculum that emphasizes research, computational thinking, and creativity. It leverages not only the existing infrastructure of DSF and DoaR-EA but also the great work being done by DSF and (DoaR-EA) to improve the learning outcomes in the community they serve.

"We are excited to partner with JetLearn to bring coding education to children from underserved communities," said Maitreyee, Executive Director of Dream School Foundation. "This partnership will help to level the playing field and give children the opportunity to learn the skills they need to succeed in the 21st-century economy."

"In the age of AI, we are committed to providing our students with the best possible education," said Divya Prakash, of Donate an Hour - Explorer Academy. "This partnership with JetLearn will help us to do that by providing our students with access to high-quality computer science education."

For more information on the program, contact kapil.bahl@jet-learn.com. Those looking to support or volunteer can reach out to DSF (maitreyee@dsfindia.org) and Donate an Hour - Explorer Academy (doarindia@gmail.com). The collaboration seeks partners with existing physical infrastructure who face challenges in acquiring and retaining expert teachers for AI and coding education.

About JetLearn

JetLearn is Europe's premier AI academy for children addressing the global shortage of computer science teachers. The curriculum focuses on problem-solving, computational thinking, and creativity, serving learners aged 6 -16 in over 50 countries.

About DSF

Dream School Foundation is committed to supporting students from schools to livelihood, ensuring equitable and quality education for every child. DSF directly impacts the lives of 1,200 children and their families annually.

About Explorer Academy

Explorer Academy, a flagship residential schooling program of Donate an Hour, strives to provide experiential learning for the holistic growth of bright underprivileged students. Donate an Hour is engaged in education and health initiatives in Haryana's villages. For further details and engagement, visit DSF and Donate an Hour.

