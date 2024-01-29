Las Vegas Sands: The 2023 Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build Produces 57,000 Kits for Clean the World and People in Need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Las Vegas Sands:

Las Vegas Sands

Sands Team Members around the world collectively assembled 57,000 hygiene kits from October through December as part of the 2023 Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build, which supports Clean the World's mission of providing hygiene supplies to people affected by hardship, disasters and personal crises.

Nearly 900 Sands Team Members and community volunteers assembled kits containing soap that had been recycled by Clean the World after collection from Sands' resorts and other hospitality partners, along with shampoo, conditioner, dental care items and inspirational messages handwritten by Sands Team Members.

Sands has hosted the annual kit build since 2014 with Team Members creating nearly 1 million hygiene kits for Clean the World.

We continue to be awed by the incredible passion of Sands Team Members around the world for the annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build," Shawn Seipler, founder and CEO of Clean the World Global and chairman of the board of the WASH Foundation, said. "Sands' global events are one of our longest-standing kit-build initiatives, and the thousands of resulting hygiene supplies have helped us provide critical support to organizations that are saving lives and restoring health and hope on the front lines. We extend our deep appreciation to everyone who joined the build - these efforts make a tremendous impact."

The 2023 Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build kicked off at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on October 25, with 600 Team Members assembling 27,200 hygiene kits in one day. Clean the World distributed a portion of the kits to Children International in the Philippines, and Marina Bay Sands provided kits to the Singapore Red Cross, The Food Bank Singapore and local nursing homes.

More than 70 corporate Team Members in Las Vegas assembled 2,600 hygiene kits over four days in late October for distribution to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Clean the World's Fresh Start mobile shower units for people facing homelessness in the region.

Kit builds culminated on December 1 in Macao, where nearly 200 Sands China Team Members and local community volunteers assembled 27,200 kits that are being distributed to Children International to aid families in need and people facing natural disasters and other crises.

"The annual Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World is an essential and beloved part of our annual volunteerism calendar," said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who oversees corporate responsibility initiatives and the global Sands Cares program. "This event represents the essence of what we aim to achieve through Sands Cares - providing community service work to address the hardships in our communities. We value our Team Members' contributions to Clean the World and the needs of their communities and appreciate their continued excitement and dedication year after year."

The 2023 Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World addresses Sands Cares' priorities on providing hardship relief and supporting disaster response and preparedness efforts. The kit builds are Sands' longest-standing global Sands Cares initiative, which also includes the Sands Cares Accelerator, a program launched in 2017 to help advance nonprofit organizations for greater community impact, and the Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build launched in 2022.

Together, these programs unify Sands' properties around the world in addressing the company's core community priorities: hardship relief, disaster response and preparedness, education, local business and partner development, and preservation of the cultural and natural heritage of the company's host regions.

To learn more about Sands' focus on ensuring its regions remain great places to live, work and visit, read the latest environmental, social and governance report: https://www.sands.com/2022-environmental-social-and-governance-report/.

Las Vegas Sands Corporate Team Members assembling Clean the World Hygiene Kits

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Las Vegas Sands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Las Vegas Sands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/las-vegas-sands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on accesswire.com