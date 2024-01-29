Anzeige
World Economic Forum Showcases IBM SkillsBuild as a "Skills-First Lighthouse"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / IBM:

IBM SkillsBuild, a free education program, is at the heart of IBM's commitments to inclusively skill millions

At its recent annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, The World Economic Forum (WEF) cited IBM SkillsBuild as one in a select group of "Skills-First Lighthouses." It said that these programs demonstrate unique significance, quantifiability, scalability, and sustainability for long-term workforce and learner impact.

In an Insight Report, titled Putting Skills First: Opportunities for Building Efficient and Equitable Labour Markets, the WEF detailed the goals of IBM SkillsBuild, described as "a free education program dedicated to bridging the digital skills gap." It placed IBM SkillsBuild at the heart of the company's commitment to "skilling 30 million people by 2030, aiming to democratize economic opportunity in the digital economy."

The WEF also positioned IBM SkillsBuild in the context of WEF's Reskilling Revolution, powered by public and private-public sector initiatives projected to provide 680 million people with better skills, job opportunities, and education.

The WEF suggested that, as a Lighthouse, IBM SkillsBuild is one example of a public-private collaboration "taking innovative approaches to education and skills" that "inspire other organizations aiming to contribute to the Reskilling Revolution." It noted that IBM SkillsBuild will also help IBM fulfill its pledge to inclusively skill two million people in AI through 2026.

Visit skillsbuild.org to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

