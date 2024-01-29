Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the full revocation of the cease trade order (the "CTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") and the reinstatement of its common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

On July 17, 2023, the BCSC issued the CTO against the Company as a result of the Company's inability to file its audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and certifications for the year ended December 31, 2022 within the time frame prescribed by National Instrument 51-102.

The Company is pleased to report that the CTO was fully revoked on January 25, 2024 upon the BCSC having completed a review of the Company's continuous disclosure in compliance with Policy Statement 11-207.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 500 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as an industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt-based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case-by-case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

