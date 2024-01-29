Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Considers Reverse Stock Split Cancellation in Strategic Move

Naples Florida, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG), a prominent figure in the music industry, is currently evaluating the cancellation of the proposed reverse stock split, also known as a stock consolidation. This decision hinges on the potential of the Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC.

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., a distinguished QSBS-focused single Family Office renowned for building companies and steering them through public market mergers, is actively seeking a credit-worthy custodian. This pursuit aims to establish a robust framework capable of holding low-priced OTC equities, aligning with the strategic goals of Music Licensing, Inc.'s financial stability.

The Jake P. Noch Family Office, leveraging its expertise in guiding companies through public market mergers with ongoing financial support, employs court-approved 3(a)(10) arrangements. This approach ensures a secure financial structure for the companies under its purview.

In a strategic move to fortify Music Licensing, Inc.'s growth plans, Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. is not only seeking a credit-worthy custodian but is also taking steps to facilitate open market purchases. This initiative is not just an attempt to acquire more shares; it's a long-term strategy aimed at counteracting potential dilution by procuring more shares than will be sold via the 3(a)(10) arrangement.

Jake P. Noch, a notable figure in the business world, expressed confidence in the growth trajectory of Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG). He stated, "Our focus is on creating a sustainable and thriving future for Music Licensing, Inc. We believe that this strategic move will not only benefit our shareholders but also contribute to the company's position in the market."

This strategic approach, including the cancellation of the reverse stock split and the efforts to secure a credit-worthy custodian, underscores Music Licensing, Inc.'s commitment to its growth plans. The company aspires to acquire over $5 million USD worth of music royalty stakes, envisioning a potential uplisting to the NYSE American. This move aligns with the NYSE American's minimum initial listing share price requirement of $3 USD a share.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) (ProMusicRights.com)

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) a diversified holding company, also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

