SJVN has secured a 100 MW solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL). It will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis in the Indian state of Gujarat.From pv magazine India SJVN, an Indian government-owned power generation company, has won a 100 MW solar project in the Indian state of Gujarat through a reverse auction held by GUVNL. The company secured the project by quoting a winning tariff of INR 2.54 ($0.031)/kWh. SJVN will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis through its wholly-owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL). The project cost is estimated ...

