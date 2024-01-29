Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N52F | ISIN: US06652N1072 | Ticker-Symbol: J0N
Frankfurt
29.01.24
16:08 Uhr
24,250 Euro
+1,750
+7,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK7 CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK7 CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.01.2024 | 14:00
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2023 and Full Year Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City -based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 . "We are pleased to report another year of record PPE. Our success continues to be driven by our long-term and broad-based deposit relationships, our debt-free and liquid balance sheet, and our disciplined approach to cost controls. With the exception of one large credit, we continue to benefit from strong asset quality and remain confident that the overall portfolio is indicative of our historical low loan loss results," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 :

  • Net income of $1.1 million compared to $8.4 million, a decrease of 87.24%
  • Earnings per share of $0.12 compared to $0.91, a decrease of 87.36%
  • Total assets of $1.8 billion compared to $1.6 billion, an increase of 11.84%
  • Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion, an increase of 7.11%
  • PPE of $17.1 million compared to $13.0 million, an increase of 31.41%
  • Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $25.5 million, an increase of 27.25%

For the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to year ended December 31, 2022

  • Net income of $28.3 million compared to $29.6 million, a decrease of 4.60%
  • Earnings per share of $3.05 compared to $3.22, a decrease of 5.22%
  • PPE of $58.4 million compared to $43.9 million, an increase of 33.14%
  • Total interest income of $121.5 million compared to $78.7 million, an increase of 54.34%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.54%, 11.50%, and 12.75%, respectively. On December 31, 2023, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.54%, 11.49%, and 12.74%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators. Non-GAAP metric pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE") is calculated as net income, add back: income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.






Bank7 Corp.


Consolidated Balance Sheets







December 31,


Assets

2023
(unaudited)


2022







Cash and due from banks

$ 181,042


$ 109,115


Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

17,679


5,474


Available-for-sale debt securities

169,487


173,165


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,691 and





$14,734 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

1,341,148


1,255,722


Loans held for sale, at fair value

718


-


Premises and equipment, net

14,942


13,106


Nonmarketable equity securities

1,283


1,209


Core deposit intangibles

1,031


1,336


Goodwill

8,458


8,603


Interest receivable and other assets

35,878


16,439







Total assets

$ 1,771,666


$ 1,584,169







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Deposits





Noninterest-bearing

$ 482,349


$ 441,509


Interest-bearing

1,109,042


989,891







Total deposits

1,591,391


1,431,400







Income taxes payable

302


1,054


Interest payable and other liabilities

9,647


7,615







Total liabilities

1,601,340


1,440,069







Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares





issued and outstanding: 9,197,696 and 9,131,973 at

92


91


December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively










Additional paid-in capital

97,415


95,263


Retained earnings

78,964


58,049


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,145)


(9,303)







Total shareholders' equity

170,326


144,100







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,771,666


$ 1,584,169






















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2023
(unaudited)


2022


2023
(unaudited)


2022

Interest Income









Loans, including fees


$ 28,727


$ 23,806


$ 109,843


$ 74,403

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks


248


7


519


46

Debt securities, taxable


685


688


2,791


2,313

Debt securities, tax-exempt


77


87


330


360

Other interest and dividend income


2,664


874


8,061


1,627










Total interest income


32,401


25,462


121,544


78,749










Interest Expense









Deposits


11,104


5,081


38,998


9,322










Total interest expense


11,104


5,081


38,998


9,322










Net Interest Income


21,297


20,381


82,546


69,427










Provision for Credit Losses


15,500


1,625


21,145


4,468










Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses


5,797


18,756


61,401


64,959










Noninterest Income









Mortgage lending income


159


91


331


486

Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities


(1)


-


(16)


(127)

Service charges on deposit accounts


222


222


869


900

Other


6,389


419


8,058


1,680










Total noninterest income


6,769


732


9,242


2,939










Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits


3,086


4,892


17,385


17,040

Furniture and equipment


241


334


995


1,468

Occupancy


708


593


2,689


2,329

Data and item processing


450


600


1,730


2,068

Accounting, marketing and legal fees


51


203


543


984

Regulatory assessments


524


371


1,537


1,344

Advertsing and public relations


154


164


427


477

Travel, lodging and entertainment


118


147


374


363

Other


5,673


825


7,740


2,568










Total noninterest expense


11,005


8,129


33,420


28,641










Income Before Taxes


1,561


11,359


37,223


39,257

Income tax expense


491


2,973


8,948


9,619

Net Income


$ 1,070


$ 8,386


$ 28,275


$ 29,638










Earnings per common share - basic


$ 0.12


$ 0.92


$ 3.09


$ 3.26

Earnings per common share - diluted


0.12


0.91


3.05


3.22

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic


9,188,888


9,118,728


9,161,565


9,101,523

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted


9,274,960


9,232,333


9,264,307


9,204,716










Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)









Unrealized gains(losses) on securities, net of (tax expense)tax benefit of ($1.9 million), $2.8 million,







and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively


$ 2,933


$ 1,146


$ 3,146


$ (9,543)

Reclassification adjustment for realized loss included in net income net of tax of $4, $31,









and $0 for the years ended 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively


1


-


12


96

Other comprehensive income(loss)


$ 2,934


$ 1,146


$ 3,158


$ (9,447)

Comprehensive Income


$ 4,004


$ 9,532


$ 31,433


$ 20,191
















Net Interest Margin



For the Twelve Months Ended



2023
(unaudited)


2022



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:













Short-term investments


$ 174,600


$ 8,580


4.91 %


$ 129,624


$ 1,673


1.29 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent


152,094


2,791


1.84


145,915


2,313


1.59

Debt securities, tax exempt


19,430


330


1.70


21,635


360


1.66

Loans held for sale


158


-


-


586


-


-

Total loans(1)


1,315,578


109,843


8.35


1,143,380


74,403


6.51

Total interest-earning assets


1,661,860


121,544


7.31


1,441,140


78,749


5.46

Noninterest-earning assets


21,236






23,532





Total assets


$ 1,683,096






$ 1,464,672


















Funding sources:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Transaction accounts


$ 825,169


28,582


3.46 %


$ 724,617


7,842


1.08 %

Time deposits


256,672


10,416


4.06


165,735


1,480


0.89

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,081,841


38,998


3.60


890,352


9,322


1.05

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,081,841


38,998


3.60


890,352


9,322


1.05














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Noninterest-bearing deposits


433,603






432,901





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


11,101






7,520





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities


444,704






440,421





Shareholders' equity


156,551






133,899





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 1,683,096






$ 1,464,672


















Net interest income




$ 82,546






$ 69,427



Net interest spread






3.71 %






4.42 %

Net interest margin






4.97 %






4.82 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
















Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended



2023
(unaudited)


2022



Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate


Average
Balance


Interest
Income/
Expense


Average
Yield/
Rate



(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-Earning Assets:













Short-term investments


$ 210,710


$ 2,912


5.48 %


$ 101,427


$ 881


3.45 %

Debt securities, taxable-equivalent


150,291


685


1.81


154,869


688


0.76

Debt securities, tax exempt


18,250


77


1.67


20,247


87


1.70

Loans held for sale


284


-


-


291


-


-

Total loans(1)


1,362,533


28,727


8.36


1,262,864


23,806


7.48

Total interest-earning assets


1,742,068


32,401


7.38


1,539,698


25,462


6.56

Noninterest-earning assets


17,308






21,937





Total assets


$ 1,759,376






$ 1,561,635


















Funding sources:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Deposits:













Transaction accounts


$ 848,990


8,237


3.85 %


$ 798,073


4,491


2.23 %

Time deposits


254,460


2,867


4.47


157,211


590


1.49

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,103,450


11,104


3.99


955,284


5,081


2.11

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 1,103,450


11,104


3.99


$ 955,284


5,081


2.11














Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 485,312






$ 457,753





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


12,895






8,683





Total noninterest-bearing liabilities


498,207






466,436





Shareholders' equity


157,719






139,915





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 1,759,376






$ 1,561,635


















Net interest income




$ 21,297






$ 20,381



Net interest spread






3.39 %






4.45 %

Net interest margin






4.85 %






5.25 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans

About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma . Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas . We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. central standard time . To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/NXrREy72GnW. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/NXrREy72GnW shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.