Bank7 Corp. Announces Q4 2023 and Full Year Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City -based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 . "We are pleased to report another year of record PPE. Our success continues to be driven by our long-term and broad-based deposit relationships, our debt-free and liquid balance sheet, and our disciplined approach to cost controls. With the exception of one large credit, we continue to benefit from strong asset quality and remain confident that the overall portfolio is indicative of our historical low loan loss results," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 :
- Net income of $1.1 million compared to $8.4 million, a decrease of 87.24%
- Earnings per share of $0.12 compared to $0.91, a decrease of 87.36%
- Total assets of $1.8 billion compared to $1.6 billion, an increase of 11.84%
- Total loans of $1.4 billion compared to $1.3 billion, an increase of 7.11%
- PPE of $17.1 million compared to $13.0 million, an increase of 31.41%
- Total interest income of $32.4 million compared to $25.5 million, an increase of 27.25%
For the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to year ended December 31, 2022
- Net income of $28.3 million compared to $29.6 million, a decrease of 4.60%
- Earnings per share of $3.05 compared to $3.22, a decrease of 5.22%
- PPE of $58.4 million compared to $43.9 million, an increase of 33.14%
- Total interest income of $121.5 million compared to $78.7 million, an increase of 54.34%
Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On December 31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.54%, 11.50%, and 12.75%, respectively. On December 31, 2023, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.54%, 11.49%, and 12.74%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators. Non-GAAP metric pre-provision pre-tax earnings ("PPE") is calculated as net income, add back: income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities.
Bank7 Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
Assets
2023
2022
Cash and due from banks
$ 181,042
$ 109,115
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
17,679
5,474
Available-for-sale debt securities
169,487
173,165
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $19,691 and
$14,734 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
1,341,148
1,255,722
Loans held for sale, at fair value
718
-
Premises and equipment, net
14,942
13,106
Nonmarketable equity securities
1,283
1,209
Core deposit intangibles
1,031
1,336
Goodwill
8,458
8,603
Interest receivable and other assets
35,878
16,439
Total assets
$ 1,771,666
$ 1,584,169
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 482,349
$ 441,509
Interest-bearing
1,109,042
989,891
Total deposits
1,591,391
1,431,400
Income taxes payable
302
1,054
Interest payable and other liabilities
9,647
7,615
Total liabilities
1,601,340
1,440,069
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares
issued and outstanding: 9,197,696 and 9,131,973 at
92
91
December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively
Additional paid-in capital
97,415
95,263
Retained earnings
78,964
58,049
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,145)
(9,303)
Total shareholders' equity
170,326
144,100
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,771,666
$ 1,584,169
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 28,727
$ 23,806
$ 109,843
$ 74,403
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
248
7
519
46
Debt securities, taxable
685
688
2,791
2,313
Debt securities, tax-exempt
77
87
330
360
Other interest and dividend income
2,664
874
8,061
1,627
Total interest income
32,401
25,462
121,544
78,749
Interest Expense
Deposits
11,104
5,081
38,998
9,322
Total interest expense
11,104
5,081
38,998
9,322
Net Interest Income
21,297
20,381
82,546
69,427
Provision for Credit Losses
15,500
1,625
21,145
4,468
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
5,797
18,756
61,401
64,959
Noninterest Income
Mortgage lending income
159
91
331
486
Loss on sales, prepayments, and calls of available-for-sale debt securities
(1)
-
(16)
(127)
Service charges on deposit accounts
222
222
869
900
Other
6,389
419
8,058
1,680
Total noninterest income
6,769
732
9,242
2,939
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,086
4,892
17,385
17,040
Furniture and equipment
241
334
995
1,468
Occupancy
708
593
2,689
2,329
Data and item processing
450
600
1,730
2,068
Accounting, marketing and legal fees
51
203
543
984
Regulatory assessments
524
371
1,537
1,344
Advertsing and public relations
154
164
427
477
Travel, lodging and entertainment
118
147
374
363
Other
5,673
825
7,740
2,568
Total noninterest expense
11,005
8,129
33,420
28,641
Income Before Taxes
1,561
11,359
37,223
39,257
Income tax expense
491
2,973
8,948
9,619
Net Income
$ 1,070
$ 8,386
$ 28,275
$ 29,638
Earnings per common share - basic
$ 0.12
$ 0.92
$ 3.09
$ 3.26
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.12
0.91
3.05
3.22
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
9,188,888
9,118,728
9,161,565
9,101,523
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
9,274,960
9,232,333
9,264,307
9,204,716
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Unrealized gains(losses) on securities, net of (tax expense)tax benefit of ($1.9 million), $2.8 million,
and $0 for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively
$ 2,933
$ 1,146
$ 3,146
$ (9,543)
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss included in net income net of tax of $4, $31,
and $0 for the years ended 2023, 2022, and 2021, respectively
1
-
12
96
Other comprehensive income(loss)
$ 2,934
$ 1,146
$ 3,158
$ (9,447)
Comprehensive Income
$ 4,004
$ 9,532
$ 31,433
$ 20,191
Net Interest Margin
For the Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 174,600
$ 8,580
4.91 %
$ 129,624
$ 1,673
1.29 %
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
152,094
2,791
1.84
145,915
2,313
1.59
Debt securities, tax exempt
19,430
330
1.70
21,635
360
1.66
Loans held for sale
158
-
-
586
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,315,578
109,843
8.35
1,143,380
74,403
6.51
Total interest-earning assets
1,661,860
121,544
7.31
1,441,140
78,749
5.46
Noninterest-earning assets
21,236
23,532
Total assets
$ 1,683,096
$ 1,464,672
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 825,169
28,582
3.46 %
$ 724,617
7,842
1.08 %
Time deposits
256,672
10,416
4.06
165,735
1,480
0.89
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,081,841
38,998
3.60
890,352
9,322
1.05
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,081,841
38,998
3.60
890,352
9,322
1.05
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
433,603
432,901
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
11,101
7,520
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
444,704
440,421
Shareholders' equity
156,551
133,899
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,683,096
$ 1,464,672
Net interest income
$ 82,546
$ 69,427
Net interest spread
3.71 %
4.42 %
Net interest margin
4.97 %
4.82 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
Net Interest Margin
For the Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 210,710
$ 2,912
5.48 %
$ 101,427
$ 881
3.45 %
Debt securities, taxable-equivalent
150,291
685
1.81
154,869
688
0.76
Debt securities, tax exempt
18,250
77
1.67
20,247
87
1.70
Loans held for sale
284
-
-
291
-
-
Total loans(1)
1,362,533
28,727
8.36
1,262,864
23,806
7.48
Total interest-earning assets
1,742,068
32,401
7.38
1,539,698
25,462
6.56
Noninterest-earning assets
17,308
21,937
Total assets
$ 1,759,376
$ 1,561,635
Funding sources:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts
$ 848,990
8,237
3.85 %
$ 798,073
4,491
2.23 %
Time deposits
254,460
2,867
4.47
157,211
590
1.49
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,103,450
11,104
3.99
955,284
5,081
2.11
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,103,450
11,104
3.99
$ 955,284
5,081
2.11
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 485,312
$ 457,753
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
12,895
8,683
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
498,207
466,436
Shareholders' equity
157,719
139,915
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,759,376
$ 1,561,635
Net interest income
$ 21,297
$ 20,381
Net interest spread
3.39 %
4.45 %
Net interest margin
4.85 %
5.25 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans
About Bank7 Corp.
We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma . Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas . We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.
Conference Call
Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. central standard time . To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/NXrREy72GnW. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/NXrREy72GnW shortly after the call for 1 year.
Contact:
Thomas Travis
President & CEO
(405) 810-8600
