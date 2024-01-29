Quantum Corp.: Nasdaq Accepts Quantum Corporation's Plan to Regain Listing Compliance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announced today that it has been notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company's plan to regain compliance submitted on January 16, 2024 has been approved. As such, Quantum has been granted an extension to file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the "second fiscal quarter 10-Q") on or before May 7, 2024 .

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter - so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

