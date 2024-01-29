PORTERVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced a strategic securities transaction ("securities strategy") and unaudited financial results for the three-and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023. Sierra Bancorp reported consolidated net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $6.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.1 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended 2023, the Company recognized net income of $34.8 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, as compared to $33.7 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The Company's return on average assets and return on average equity for the year ended 2023 was 0.94% and 11.30%, respectively, as compared to 0.97% and 10.66%, respectively, for the same comparative period in 2022.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 (unless otherwise stated):

Strategic Branch Sale/Leaseback followed by a Securities Strategy to Improve Future Earnings Entered into contract to sell 13 branches in two tranches on December 21, 2023. First tranche closed in December 2023 at a gain of $15.3 million. Second tranche expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. In early January 2024, sold $196.7 million of bonds in a securities strategy at a $14.5 million loss. Bonds sold had a weighted average book yield of 2.61%. The $14.5 million securities loss was recognized in 2023 due to management's intention at year end to sell such bonds in January 2024. Proceeds from bond sale were used to pay down short-term borrowings at an average rate of 5.52%.



Steady Earnings 2023 Net Income of $34.8 million, up 4% from 2022. 2023 Diluted EPS of $2.36 as compared to $2.24 in 2022, an increase of 6%. 2023 ROAE of 11.30% as compared to 10.66% in 2022.



Solid Asset Quality Total Nonperforming Loans at $8.0 million, or 0.38% of total gross loans. Past due loans declined to $0.3 million, the lowest level for the past two years. No foreclosed assets at December 31, 2023.



Stable Deposits & Liquidity Overall primary and secondary liquidity sources increased to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits stable at 37% of total deposits.



Strong Capital and Solid Asset Growth Maintained a diversified investment portfolio designed for interest rate risk management and liquidity. Tangible Book Value per share increased 10% during the quarter to $20.91 per share at year end. Strong regulatory Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 11.29% for our subsidiary Bank. Tangible Common Equity Ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, of 8.4% on a consolidated basis and 10.3% for our subsidiary bank. Dividend declared of $0.23 per share, payable on February 12, 2024, our 100 th consecutive quarterly dividend.



"We are proud to share our fourth quarter results as we wrap up 2023," stated Kevin McPhaill, CEO and President. "Although last year presented a number of challenges, we also uncovered several positive opportunities. As a result, our banking team maintained a high percentage of noninterest bearing deposits, enhanced our lending capabilities, and expanded our treasury efforts. In addition to those ongoing projects, we completed a sale-leaseback agreement covering several of our branch properties. The $15.3 million gain on this sale-leaseback offset the cost of a $196.7 million securities strategy. Together, these strategies enhanced capital, and we expect to improve our financial metrics, including margin, liquidity, and return on average assets and equity. Accordingly, I believe that our Bank is stronger and better positioned to take advantage of expansion possibilities, whether organic or otherwise. We have many reasons to be excited about our prospects and look forward to the new year and beyond!" concluded Mr. McPhaill.

Financial Highlights

Quarterly Changes (comparisons to the fourth quarter of 2022)

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $0.8 million or 12%, to $6.3 million. Net interest income was negatively impacted by compression in the net interest margin. There was a favorable change in the credit loss expense on loans and improvements made in noninterest income, primarily offset by a realized loss on a securities strategy which identified available-for-sale securities for sale in January 2024, and higher noninterest expenses.

The $1.5 million decrease to net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by a 32 basis point decrease in net interest margin. There was a $130.0 million increase in average interest earning assets with an increased yield of 62 basis points; however, this was more than offset by a $198.8 million increase in interest bearing liabilities at 133 bps higher cost.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased $0.4 million or 5%. This is primarily due to a $15.3 million gain on the sale of Bank owned branch buildings (subsequently leased back) partially offset by a $14.5 million realized loss on a securities strategy which identified bonds for sale in January 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by $2.6 million, or 12%. There was a $1.4 million increase in salaries and benefits from the hiring of new lending teams and one new executive officer; additionally, we had severance payments of $0.9 million due a strategic reduction in force on 14 positions eliminated through efficiencies gained from operational reorganization and the deployment of new technologies partially offset by a $0.5 million reduction in bonuses accrued. There was a $0.4 million increase in occupancy expense for normal contractual rent increases and one-time stipends paid to employees for home office expenses, and a $0.8 million increase in other noninterest expense most notably in FDIC assessments, compliance and legal costs, and higher fraud losses primarily due to our debit card conversion from Mastercard to VISA earlier in the year.

Year to-Date Changes (comparisons to the year ended 2022)

Net income for 2023 increased by $1.2 million, or 4%. There was an increase of $2.8 million or 3% in net interest income, due mostly to an overall increase in interest rates. We experienced higher yields and balances on loans and investment securities, which were partly offset by higher overall funding costs.

We experienced a $6.8 million decrease in credit loss expense on loans, net of taxes due to lower net loan charge-offs in 2023 as compared to 2022.

Noninterest income for 2023 decreased by $0.4 million, or 1%. The same large variances discussed in the quarterly comparison apply to the year-to-date comparisons along with a $2.8 million favorable variance in bank-owned life insurance income, $0.4 million positive variance in life insurance proceeds, offset by a $3.2 million negative variance mostly from the sale of VISA stock in 2022 with no like sales in 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $7.9 million, or 9%, due mostly to a $3.9 million increase in salary and benefits expense for new lending teams and management staff along with reduction in force severance payments as discussed in the quarterly comparison, an unfavorable variance in director's deferred compensation expense which is linked to the favorable changes in bank-owned life insurance income, mentioned above in the discussion of noninterest income, a $0.8 million increase in FDIC assessment costs and $0.5 million increase in fraud losses primarily due to our debit card conversion from Mastercard to VISA earlier in the year.

Balance Sheet Changes (comparisons to December 31, 2022)

Total assets increased by $121.2 million, or 3%, to $3.7 billion, during 2023, due mostly to a $68.2 million increase in investment securities, a $37.1 million increase in gross loans, and a $19.0 million increase in operating lease right-of-use assets from the sale and leaseback of 11 bank-owned branch buildings.

Investment securities increased $67.5 million, or 5%, to $1.3 billion primarily due to strategic purchases of high-quality AAA, collateralized loan obligations and government agency securities during 2023.

Gross loans increased $37.1 million due to a $50.6 million increase in mortgage warehouse line utilization, along with a $51.6 million increase in other commercial loans, and an $18.8 million increase in commercial real estate loans. Organic loan production for the year ending 2023 was $185.3 million, as compared to $292.2 million for the comparative period in 2022. Loan production was negatively impacted by $161.4 million in loan maturities, charge-offs and payoffs, and a decline in credit line utilization of $37.3 million. Counterbalancing these negative variances, we had a $50.6 million increase in mortgage warehouse line utilization as our customers ramped up utilization towards year-end.

Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at December 31, 2023, representing a year-to-date decrease of $84.9 million, or 3%. The decline in deposits came primarily from a $175.1 million decrease in transaction accounts, an $80.4 million decrease in savings and money market accounts offset by an increase in customer time deposit balances of $155.5 million as customers moved their funds to higher interest-bearing type accounts and a $15.0 million increase in wholesale brokered deposits.

Short-term debt increased by $59.5 million during 2023 to $387.6 million at December 31, 2023. Overnight fed funds increased by $5.0 million, and short term FHLB advances increased $125.0 million while repurchase agreements decreased $2.0 million and FHLB overnight borrowings decreased by $68.5 million.

Long term debt in the form of term FHLB advances increased $80.0 million while subordinated debentures were relatively unchanged.

Other financial highlights are reflected in the following table.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited) At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net income $ 6,290 $ 9,885 $ 7,113 $ 34,844 $ 33,659 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.68 $ 0.47 $ 2.36 $ 2.24 Return on average assets 0.67 % 1.04 % 0.79 % 0.94 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 8.03 % 12.62 % 9.62 % 11.30 % 10.66 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) 3.31 % 3.30 % 3.63 % 3.37 % 3.47 % Yield on average loans and leases 4.78 % 4.73 % 4.38 % 4.69 % 4.32 % Yield on investments 5.35 % 5.25 % 4.40 % 5.09 % 3.07 % Cost of average total deposits 1.24 % 1.20 % 0.51 % 1.09 % 0.24 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1)(2) 67.10 % 61.46 % 57.55 % 63.90 % 60.15 % Total assets $ 3,729,799 $ 3,738,880 $ 3,608,590 $ 3,729,799 $ 3,608,590 Loans & leases net of deferred fees $ 2,090,384 $ 2,100,973 $ 2,052,817 $ 2,090,384 $ 2,052,817 Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,020,772 $ 1,059,878 $ 1,088,199 $ 1,020,772 $ 1,088,199 Total deposits $ 2,761,223 $ 2,869,720 $ 2,846,164 $ 2,761,223 $ 2,846,164 Noninterest-bearing deposits over total deposits 37.0 % 36.9 % 38.2 % 37.0 % 38.2 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 9.1 % 8.3 % 8.4 % 9.1 % 8.4 % Tangible Common equity ratio (2) 8.4 % 7.5 % 7.7 % 8.4 % 7.7 % Book value per share $ 22.85 $ 21.01 $ 20.01 $ 22.85 $ 20.01 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 20.91 $ 19.04 $ 18.06 $ 20.91 $ 18.06

(1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a $1.5 million decrease, or 5% over the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased $2.8 million, or 3%, to $112.4 million for the year ended 2023 relative to the same period in 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, average interest-earning assets totaled $130.0 million, an increase of 4%, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on these balances was 62 basis points higher for the same period due mostly to an increase in yield of investment securities, as well as loan growth at higher yields. This increase in yield was offset by a 133 basis point increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities for the same period. Although most transaction and savings deposit rates have not changed, the change in mix of liabilities caused the costs to increase. This was primarily affected due to average balances of time deposits and borrowed funds, including overnight purchases.

Net interest income for the comparative year-to-date periods increased $2.8 million, or 3%, due to a change in mix of average interest-earning assets. Investment balances, with an average yield of 5.09%, increased $140.4 million, while gross average loan balances yielding 4.69% increased $57.7 million. The overall yield on the average balances of earning assets was 100 basis points higher for the comparative periods, offset by a 161 basis point increase in interest paid on liabilities. The net impact was a 10 basis point decrease in our net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022.

Interest expense was $14.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $8.3 million, relative to the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, interest expense increased $38.5 million, to $50.7 million. The increase in interest expense for the quarterly comparison is attributable to a $198.8 million increase in average interest-bearing liabilities with a 133 bps increase in cost. The increase was primarily in higher cost customer time deposits, wholesale brokered deposits and borrowed funds. Lower or no cost average transaction and savings accounts decreased $283.0 million for the quarterly comparison. For the year-to-date comparisons, the increase is attributable to a shift from lower cost transaction accounts to higher cost time accounts as well as an increase in borrowed funds. For the year ended 2023, higher cost customer time deposits increased $210.2 million, wholesale brokered deposits increased $88.5 million and borrowed funds increased $216.3 million, while lower cost or no cost deposits decreased $279.6 million.

In early 2024, the Company initiated a strategic securities transaction by selling $196.7 million of bonds. These securities were identified as an intent to be sold at December 31, 2023. This transaction realized a $14.5 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2023, as discussed previously. The average yield on these bonds was 2.61% and the proceeds were used to paydown short-term borrowings at an average rate of 5.52%. This transaction is expected to increase our earnings stream beginning in 2024 by increasing net interest income as interest expense on borrowed funds will be reduced by more than the reduction in interest income on the securities sold.

The Company had $1.3 billion in adjustable and variable rate loans, $570.7 million in floating rate CLOs and $35.7 million in floating rate trust preferred securities at December 31, 2023, as compared to $1.3 billion in adjustable and variable rate loans, $498.4 million in floating rate CLOs and $35.5 million in floating rate trust preferred securities at December 31, 2022. The next rate adjustment date on the adjustable-rate loans vary and can be up to ten years. It is expected that $388.7 million of the Company's adjustable and variable rate loans will reprice in the next twelve months.

Our net interest margin was 3.31% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to 3.30% for the linked quarter and 3.63% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Credit Loss Expense

The Company recorded expenses related to credit losses on loans of $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 relative to an expense of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a year-to-date credit loss expense on loans of $4.1 million in 2023 as compared to a $10.9 million for the same period in 2022. The Company's $2.9 million favorable decrease in credit loss expense on loans in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and the $6.8 million favorable decrease for the year ending 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 are primarily due to the impact of lower net charge-offs during the year ending 2023. The elevated net charge-offs in 2022 were mostly due to two loan relationships; one dairy loan relationship with total charge-offs of $8.7 million and a single office building loan relationship that was sold at a discount due to an increased risk of default that would have likely led to a prolonged collection period. In the fourth quarter of 2023, there was a $2.3 million charge-off related to commercial real estate.

All debt securities in an unrealized loss position were primarily attributable to changes in interest rates and volatility in the financial markets and not a result of an expected credit loss.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income reflects increases of $0.4 million or 5%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the same quarter in 2022, and decreased of $0.4 million or 1%, for the year ended December 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The quarterly and year-to-date comparisons were both impacted by favorable fluctuations in income on bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) with underlying investments mapped directly to the Company's deferred compensation plan. The quarterly and year-to-date comparisons were also favorably impacted by a $15.3 million gain on the sale of Bank owned branch buildings (subsequently leased back), partially offset by realizing a $14.5 million loss on a securities strategy which identified $196.7 million in available-for-sale securities to be sold in January 2024. The year-to-date decrease was also unfavorably impacted by 2022 events that did not recur in 2023, including $3.6 million from gains on the sale of other assets, and the recovery of prior period legal expenses.

Service charges on customer deposit account income increased $0.3 million, or 6%, to $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase is primarily due to higher overdraft income, ATM fees, and analysis income during the comparable periods. This service charge income was relatively unchanged at $23.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased by $2.6 million, or 12%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 relative to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased by $7.9 million, or 9%, for the year ended 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.

Salaries and Benefits were $1.4 million, or 12%, higher in the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.9 million, or 8%, higher for the year ended 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. We had severance payments of $0.9 million due to a strategic reduction in force on 14 positions eliminated through efficiencies gained from operational reorganization and the deployment of new technologies, partially offset by a $0.5 million reduction in the bonus accrual. Overall full-time equivalent employees were 485 at December 31, 2023 as compared to 491 at December 31, 2022. The decrease in FTE was due to the reduction in force during the fourth quarter of 2023, as several management positions were eliminated due to operational efficiencies.

Occupancy expenses were $0.4 million higher for both the fourth quarter of 2023 and year-to-date as compared to the same periods in 2022. The primary reason for increase in the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons was a one-time payment of $0.2 million for home office stipends for staff that work remotely and regular rent escalations.

Other noninterest expense increased $0.8 million, or 12%, for the fourth quarter 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter in 2022, and increased $3.5 million, or 12%, for the year ended 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. The variance for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily driven by higher FDIC assessment costs, increased marketing costs associated with a deposit acquisition campaign, higher travel costs due to our expanded remote work force, and elevated debit card losses. These increased expenses were partially offset by lower costs in core processing and internet banking costs. For the year-over-year comparison, the categories of increase were the same as with the quarterly comparison, along with a $2.0 million unfavorable variance in directors deferred compensation expense, linked to the changes in BOLI income, a $0.6 million increase in foreclosed asset costs related to the foreclosure and subsequent sale of one large loan relationship in the first quarter of 2023. Positive variances for the year-over-year comparison included a $0.2 million decrease in deposit statement costs and a $0.3 million decrease in miscellaneous losses due to restitution payments made to customers in 2022 who were charged nonsufficient funds fees on representments.

The Company's provision for income taxes was 23.8% of pre-tax income in the fourth quarter of 2023 relative to 21.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 25.0% of pre-tax income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The increase in effective tax rate in the fourth quarter is due to tax credits and tax-exempt income representing a smaller percentage of total taxable income. The decline in tax-exempt income is due mostly to tax exempt municipal securities representing a smaller portion of total taxable securities.

Balance Sheet Summary

Balance sheet changes for the year ended December 31, 2023 include an increase in total assets of $121.2 million, or 3%, primarily as a result of a $67.5 million increase in investment securities, a $37.1 million increase in gross loans, a $19.8 million increase in other assets, net of a $5.6 million decrease in Bank owned premises and equipment.

The increase in investment securities of $68.2 million in 2023 consisted primarily of increases in AAA tranches of collateralized loan obligations of $72.3 million and in callable government agency securities for $51.6 million, partially offset by decreases in mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and state and municipal bonds.

Gross loan balances increased $37.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily a result of a $50.6 million increase in mortgage warehouse utilization, $18.8 million increase in commercial real estate, and a $51.6 million increase in other commercial loans. Negatively impacting these positive variances were loan paydowns and maturities resulting in net declines in many categories even with solid loan production. In particular there was a $46.1 million decrease in farmland, $12.2 million decrease in other construction and $25.4 million decrease in residential real estate. Further, SBA PPP loan forgiveness resulted in a $1.3 million decline in loan balances, included in the other commercial loan variance noted above.

As indicated in the loan roll forward below, new credit extended for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $40.5 million over the same period in 2022 and decreased $106.9 million for the year-to-date comparisons. This decline in organic loan growth is attributable to extensive competition for quality new loans coupled with reduced demand in the current elevated rate environment. Contributing to this negative variance, we did not purchase any loans during 2023, had $161.4 million in loan paydowns and maturities, and a $37.3 million decrease in line of credit utilization. Offsetting a portion of these negative variances we experienced a $50.6 million increase in mortgage warehouse line utilization.

LOAN ROLLFORWARD (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the twelve months ended: December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross loans beginning balance $ 2,100,810 $ 2,094,391 $ 2,020,364 $ 2,052,940 $ 1,989,726 New credit extended 26,704 68,980 67,170 185,323 292,224 Loan purchases - - - - 173,082 Changes in line of credit utilization 4,377 (22,517 ) (3,361 ) (37,308 ) (48,562 ) Change in mortgage warehouse 8,415 (3,032 ) 18,885 50,561 (35,745 ) Pay-downs, maturities, charge-offs and amortization (1) (50,231 ) (37,012 ) (50,118 ) (161,441 ) (317,785 ) Gross loans ending balance $ 2,090,075 $ 2,100,810 $ 2,052,940 $ 2,090,075 $ 2,052,940

(1) Includes $1.6 million from the sale of a performing loan during the second quarter of 2022.

Unused commitments, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, were $203.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $219.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total line utilization, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, was 62% at December 31, 2023 and 59% at December 31, 2022 and was 53% at December 31, 2023 and 32% at December 31, 2022, including mortgage warehouse lines. Mortgage warehouse utilization increased to 36% at December 31, 2023, as compared to 10% at December 31, 2022. Total mortgage warehouse availability declined to $204.5 million at December 31, 2023 as compared to $594.6 million at December 31, 2022. With current industry volumes down due to decreased purchase and refinance activity we experienced some lenders leaving the Bank and others decreasing their lines of credit to match their current volumes.

Deposit balances declined $84.9 million, or 3%, during the year ended December 31, 2023. Core non-maturity deposits decreased by $255.4 million, or 11%, while customer time deposits increased by $155.5 million, or 39%. Although there has been some attrition, our customers are becoming more rate sensitive in the current higher rate environment and have moved funds from lower or no cost transaction accounts into higher cost time deposits. Wholesale brokered deposits increased by $15.0 million to $135.0 million. Overall noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits at December 31, 2023, decreased to 37.0%, as compared to 38.2% at December 31, 2022.

Other interest-bearing liabilities of $467.6 million on December 31, 2023 consisted of $80.0 million in FHLB long term advances, $107.1 million in customer repurchase agreements, $130.0 million in overnight fed funds purchased, and $150.5 million in short term and overnight FHLB advances. Proceeds from the securities strategy, which involved selling $196.7 million in available-for-sale securities yielding 2.61% in January 2024 went to paydown a portion of these borrowed funds with an average rate of 5.52%. Other interest-bearing liabilities at December 31, 2022 consisted of $109.2 million in customer repurchase agreements, $125.0 million in overnight fed funds purchased, and $94.0 million in overnight FHLB advances.

The Company continues to have substantial liquidity. At December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, the Company had the following sources of primary and secondary liquidity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited):

Primary and Secondary Liquidity Sources December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and due from banks $ 78,602 $ 77,131 Unpledged investment securities 792,965 1,097,164 Excess pledged securities 382,965 43,096 FHLB borrowing availability 586,726 718,842 Unsecured lines of credit 374,785 237,000 Funds available through fed discount window 392,034 42,278 Totals $ 2,608,077 $ 2,215,511

Total capital of $338.1 million at December 31, 2023 reflects an increase of $34.5 million, or 11%, relative to year-end 2022. The increase in equity during the year ended December 31, 2023 was primarily due $34.8 million in net income and a $20.6 million favorable swing in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) partially offset by $13.7 million in dividends paid, and $8.5 million in share repurchases. The remaining difference is related to stock options exercised and restricted stock activity during the year.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans, decreased by $11.6 million to $8.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to gross loans decreased to 0.38% at December 31, 2023 from 0.95% at December 31, 2022. The decrease resulted from a decrease in non-accrual loan balances, primarily as a result of the foreclosure and sale of one loan relationship in the dairy industry consisting of four separate loans in the first quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled $8.0 million compared to $19.6 million at December 31, 2022. All the Company's nonperforming assets are individually evaluated for credit loss quarterly and management believes the established allowance for credit loss on such loans is appropriate. The nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023, are mostly due to a single commercial real estate relationship of $7.4 million.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $23.5 million at December 31, 2023, as compared to a balance of $23.1 million at December 31, 2022. The allowance was 1.12% of total loans at both December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Although the Company experienced fewer net charge offs during the year, a specific allowance on one single commercial real estate relationship was the primary reason for the increase.

Management's detailed analysis indicates that the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans should be sufficient to cover credit losses inherent in loan portfolio balances outstanding as of December 31, 2023, but no assurance can be given that the Company will not experience substantial future losses relative to the size of the credit loss allowance on loans.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is the holding Company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 47th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center in Templeton, California, and a dedicated loan production office in Roseville, California. In 2023, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial and a BBB+ rating from Kroll.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies, loan portfolio performance, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion, changes in interest rates, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

STATEMENT OF CONDITION (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) ASSETS 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Cash and due from banks $ 78,602 $ 88,542 $ 103,483 $ 83,506 $ 77,131 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 1,019,201 1,010,377 1,027,538 1,040,920 934,923 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 320,057 323,544 328,478 332,728 336,881 Real estate loans Residential real estate 412,063 418,782 426,608 433,185 437,446 Commercial real estate 1,328,224 1,334,663 1,317,945 1,318,627 1,311,158 Other construction/land 6,256 7,320 16,020 15,653 18,412 Farmland 67,276 90,993 92,728 92,906 113,394 Total real estate loans 1,813,819 1,851,758 1,853,301 1,860,371 1,880,410 Other commercial 156,272 137,407 126,360 101,118 102,967 Mortgage warehouse lines 116,000 107,584 110,617 68,472 65,439 Consumer loans 3,984 4,061 4,113 4,007 4,124 Gross loans 2,090,075 2,100,810 2,094,391 2,033,968 2,052,940 Deferred loan fees 309 163 73 24 (123 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (23,500 ) (23,060 ) (23,010 ) (23,090 ) (23,060 ) Net loans 2,066,884 2,077,913 2,071,454 2,010,902 2,029,757 Bank premises & equipment 16,907 21,926 22,072 22,321 22,478 Other assets 228,148 216,578 209,436 203,607 207,420 Total assets $ 3,729,799 $ 3,738,880 $ 3,762,461 $ 3,693,984 $ 3,608,590 LIABILITIES & CAPITAL Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,020,772 $ 1,059,878 $ 1,066,498 $ 1,041,748 $ 1,088,199 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 533,947 561,257 584,263 637,549 641,581 Savings deposits 370,806 400,940 415,793 441,758 456,981 Money market deposits 145,591 130,914 124,834 123,162 139,795 Customer time deposits 555,107 551,731 552,371 519,771 399,608 Wholesale brokered deposits 135,000 165,000 175,000 185,000 120,000 Total deposits 2,761,223 2,869,720 2,918,759 2,948,988 2,846,164 Long-term debt 49,304 49,281 49,259 49,236 49,214 Junior subordinated debentures 35,660 35,615 35,570 35,526 35,481 Other interest-bearing liabilities 467,621 411,865 398,922 310,861 328,169 Total deposits & interest-bearing liabilities 3,313,808 3,366,481 3,402,510 3,344,611 3,259,028 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 510 600 750 850 840 Other liabilities 77,384 62,940 49,609 41,513 45,140 Total capital 338,097 308,859 309,592 307,010 303,582 Total liabilities & capital $ 3,729,799 $ 3,738,880 $ 3,762,461 $ 3,693,984 $ 3,608,590

GOODWILL & INTANGIBLE ASSETS (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Goodwill $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 Core deposit intangible 1,399 1,618 1,837 2,056 2,275 Total intangible assets $ 28,756 $ 28,975 $ 29,194 $ 29,413 $ 29,632 CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Non-accruing loans $ 7,985 $ 781 $ 1,141 $ 938 $ 19,579 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 7,985 $ 781 $ 1,141 $ 938 $ 19,579 Net charge offs (recoveries) $ 3,619 $ 67 $ 157 $ 220 $ 7,268 Past due & still accruing (30-89) $ 255 $ 806 $ 1,873 $ 1,241 $ 1,203 Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.38 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.95 % NPA's to loans plus foreclosed assets 0.38 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.12 % SELECT PERIOD-END STATISTICS (Unaudited) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 Shareholders equity / total assets 9.1 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 8.3 % 8.4 % Gross loans / deposits 75.7 % 73.2 % 71.8 % 69.0 % 72.1 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 37.0 % 36.9 % 36.5 % 35.3 % 38.2 %

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the year ended: 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Interest income $ 42,443 $ 42,384 $ 35,603 $ 163,121 $ 121,819 Interest expense 14,573 14,297 6,240 50,716 12,204 Net interest income 27,870 28,087 29,363 112,405 109,615 Credit loss expense - loans 3,615 117 6,538 4,058 10,898 Credit loss benefit - unfunded commitments (90 ) (150 ) (100 ) (330 ) (294 ) Credit loss expense (benefit) - debt securities held-to-maturity - - 45 (47 ) 63 Net interest income after credit loss expense 24,345 28,120 22,880 108,724 98,948 Service charges 5,977 6,055 5,635 23,103 23,100 Gain on sale of investments - - 456 396 1,487 Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets 15,255 1 (2 ) 15,270 (8 ) BOLI income (loss) 379 558 255 1,767 (996 ) Realized loss on available for sale securities (14,500 ) - - (14,500 ) - Other noninterest income 934 1,148 1,312 4,364 7,187 Total noninterest income 8,045 7,762 7,656 30,400 30,770 Salaries & benefits 13,410 12,623 11,983 50,977 47,053 Occupancy expense 2,909 2,482 2,549 10,160 9,718 Other noninterest expenses 7,817 7,457 6,990 31,523 28,032 Total noninterest expense 24,136 22,562 21,522 92,660 84,803 Income before taxes 8,254 13,320 9,014 46,464 44,915 Provision for income taxes 1,964 3,435 1,901 11,620 11,256 Net income $ 6,290 $ 9,885 $ 7,113 $ 34,844 $ 33,659 TAX DATA Tax-exempt municipal income $ 2,675 $ 2,679 $ 2,879 $ 10,909 $ 8,805 Interest income - fully tax equivalent $ 43,154 $ 43,096 $ 36,368 $ 166,021 $ 124,160

PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the year ended: 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.68 $ 0.47 $ 2.37 $ 2.25 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.68 $ 0.47 $ 2.36 $ 2.24 Common dividends $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.92 $ 0.92 Weighted average shares outstanding 14,539,701 14,583,132 14,998,567 14,706,141 14,955,756 Weighted average diluted shares 14,588,027 14,636,477 15,039,973 14,737,870 15,022,755 Book value per basic share (EOP) $ 22.85 $ 21.01 $ 20.01 $ 22.85 $ 20.01 Tangible book value per share (EOP) $ 20.91 $ 19.04 $ 18.06 $ 20.91 $ 18.06 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 14,793,832 14,702,079 15,170,372 14,793,832 15,170,372 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the year ended: 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Return on average equity 8.03 % 12.62 % 9.62 % 11.30 % 10.66 % Return on average assets 0.67 % 1.04 % 0.79 % 0.94 % 0.97 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (1) 3.31 % 3.30 % 3.63 % 3.37 % 3.47 % Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1)(2) 67.10 % 61.46 % 57.55 % 63.90 % 60.15 % Net charge-offs to avg loans (not annualized) 0.15 % 0.00 % 0.36 % 0.18 % 0.58 %

(1) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 Total stockholders' equity $ 338,097 $ 308,859 $ 303,582 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 28,756 28,975 29,632 Tangible common equity $ 309,341 $ 279,884 $ 273,950 Total assets $ 3,729,799 $ 3,738,880 $ 3,608,590 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 28,756 28,975 29,632 Tangible assets $ 3,701,043 $ 3,709,905 $ 3,578,958 Common shares outstanding 14,793,832 14,702,079 15,085,675 Book value per common share $ 22.85 $ 21.01 $ 20.12 Tangible book value per common share $ 20.91 $ 19.04 $ 18.16 Equity ratio - GAAP (total stockholders' equity / total assets) 9.06 % 8.26 % 8.41 % Tangible common equity ratio (tangible common equity / tangible assets) 8.36 % 7.54 % 7.65 %

For the three months ended: For the year ended: Efficiency Ratio: 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Noninterest expense $ 24,136 $ 22,562 $ 21,522 $ 92,660 $ 84,803 Divided by: Net interest income 27,870 28,087 29,363 112,405 109,615 Tax-equivalent interest income adjustments 711 712 765 2,900 2,341 Net interest income, adjusted 28,581 28,799 30,128 115,305 111,956 Noninterest income 8,045 7,762 7,656 30,400 30,770 Less gain on sale of securities - - 456 396 1,487 Less gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets 15,255 1 (2 ) 15,270 (8 ) Less realized loss on available-for-sale securities (14,500 ) (14,500 ) Tax-equivalent noninterest income adjustments 101 148 68 470 (265 ) Noninterest income, adjusted 7,391 7,909 7,270 29,704 29,026 Net interest income plus noninterest income, adjusted $ 35,972 $ 36,708 $ 37,398 $ 145,009 $ 140,982 Efficiency Ratio (tax-equivalent) 67.10 % 61.46 % 57.55 % 63.90 % 60.15 %

NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For three months ended: For twelve months ended: Noninterest income: 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 5,977 6,055 5,635 $ 23,103 23,100 Gain on sale of securities - - 456 396 1,487 Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets 15,255 1 (2 ) 15,270 (8 ) Bank-owned life insurance 379 558 255 1,767 (996 ) Realized loss on available for sale securities (14,500 ) - - (14,500 ) - Other 934 1,148 1,312 4,364 7,187 Total noninterest income $ 8,045 $ 7,762 $ 7,656 $ 30,400 $ 30,770 As a % of average interest earning assets (1) 0.93 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.89 % 0.95 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,410 $ 12,623 $ 11,983 $ 50,977 $ 47,053 Occupancy costs 2,909 2,482 2,549 10,160 9,718 Advertising and marketing costs 569 723 407 2,215 1,729 Data processing costs 1,397 1,369 1,627 5,831 6,202 Deposit services costs 2,207 2,048 2,380 8,775 9,492 Loan services costs Loan processing 144 174 124 597 550 Foreclosed assets - (60 ) - 665 84 Other operating costs 1,118 765 781 4,362 4,661 Professional services costs Legal & accounting 615 493 380 2,238 2,133 Director's costs 504 732 416 2,237 113 Other professional service 708 707 476 2,760 1,892 Stationery & supply costs 117 148 172 531 486 Sundry & tellers 438 358 227 1,312 690 Total noninterest expense $ 24,136 $ 22,562 $ 21,522 $ 92,660 $ 84,803 As a % of average interest earning assets (1) 2.80 % 2.58 % 2.59 % 2.71 % 2.63 % Efficiency ratio (2)(3) 67.10 % 61.46 % 57.55 % 63.90 % 60.15 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a federal income tax rate of 21% (3) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the quarter ended For the quarter ended For the quarter ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance (1) Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (2) Average Balance (1) Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (2) Average Balance (1) Income/ Expense Yield/ Rate (2) Assets Investments: Interest-earning due from banks $ 13,661 $ 193 5.61 % $ 23,760 $ 415 6.93 % $ 5,548 $ 52 3.72 % Taxable 994,814 14,520 5.79 % 1,005,372 14,375 5.67 % 884,020 10,176 4.57 % Non-taxable 334,836 2,675 4.01 % 345,645 2,679 3.89 % 362,621 2,879 3.99 % Total investments 1,343,311 17,388 5.35 % 1,374,777 17,469 5.25 % 1,252,189 13,107 4.40 % Loans and Leases: (3) Real estate 1,835,890 20,683 4.47 % 1,854,055 20,764 4.44 % 1,865,426 19,916 4.24 % Agricultural Production 49,052 859 6.95 % 37,096 649 6.94 % 32,125 368 4.54 % Commercial 97,962 1,533 6.21 % 90,348 1,392 6.11 % 74,370 1,032 5.51 % Consumer 4,218 85 7.99 % 4,303 87 8.02 % 4,267 92 8.55 % Mortgage warehouse lines 88,316 1,878 8.44 % 100,549 2,004 7.91 % 60,408 1,069 7.02 % Other 2,331 17 2.89 % 2,381 19 3.17 % 2,356 19 3.20 % Total loans and leases 2,077,769 25,055 4.78 % 2,088,732 24,915 4.73 % 2,038,952 22,496 4.38 % Total interest earning assets (4) 3,421,080 42,443 5.00 % 3,463,509 42,384 4.94 % 3,291,141 35,603 4.38 % Other earning assets 25,738 17,355 22,411 Non-earning assets 267,451 275,883 259,860 Total assets $ 3,714,269 $ 3,756,747 $ 3,573,412 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing deposits: Demand deposits $ 137,827 $ 698 2.01 % $ 141,745 $ 413 1.16 % $ 159,206 $ 128 0.32 % NOW 406,970 74 0.07 % 427,278 68 0.06 % 510,776 78 0.06 % Savings accounts 386,275 73 0.07 % 408,158 69 0.07 % 470,858 69 0.06 % Money market 144,296 419 1.15 % 127,649 194 0.60 % 142,861 25 0.07 % Time Deposits 551,287 6,172 4.44 % 557,504 6,514 4.64 % 367,164 2,859 3.09 % Wholesale Brokered Deposits 150,326 1,407 3.71 % 162,065 1,509 3.69 % 115,652 554 1.90 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,776,981 8,843 1.97 % 1,824,399 8,767 1.91 % 1,766,517 3,713 0.83 % Borrowed funds: Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities 441,442 4,535 4.08 % 413,443 4,339 4.16 % 253,384 1,519 2.38 % Long-Term Debt 49,290 429 3.45 % 49,268 429 3.45 % 49,201 429 3.46 % Subordinated Debentures 35,632 766 8.53 % 35,590 762 8.49 % 35,454 579 6.48 % Total borrowed funds 526,364 5,730 4.32 % 498,301 5,530 4.40 % 338,039 2,527 2.97 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,303,345 14,573 2.51 % 2,322,700 14,297 2.44 % 2,104,556 6,240 1.18 % Demand deposits - Noninterest bearing 1,041,989 1,064,962 1,116,622 Other liabilities 58,255 58,340 58,959 Shareholders' equity 310,680 310,745 293,275 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,714,269 $ 3,756,747 $ 3,573,412 Interest income/interest earning assets 5.00 % 4.94 % 4.38 % Interest expense/interest earning assets 1.69 % 1.64 % 0.75 % Net interest income and margin (5) $ 27,870 3.31 % $ 28,087 3.30 % $ 29,363 3.63 %

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs. (2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate. (3) Loans are gross of the allowance for possible credit losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $(0.3) million and $(0.005) million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. (4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the twelve months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate (2) Assets Investments: Interest-earning due from banks $ 19,527 $ 1,054 5.40 % $ 91,420 $ 519 0.57 % Taxable 992,187 54,367 5.48 % 808,750 25,789 3.19 % Non-taxable 348,551 10,909 3.96 % 319,682 8,805 3.49 % Total investments 1,360,265 66,330 5.09 % 1,219,852 35,113 3.07 % Loans and leases:(3) Real estate $ 1,854,300 $ 82,174 4.43 % $ 1,831,874 $ 77,708 4.24 % Agricultural 35,724 2,438 6.82 % 31,565 1,176 3.73 % Commercial 85,572 5,096 5.96 % 81,798 4,383 5.36 % Consumer 4,249 348 8.19 % 4,301 638 14.83 % Mortgage warehouse lines 81,675 6,658 8.15 % 54,606 2,695 4.94 % Other 2,415 77 3.19 % 2,139 106 4.96 % Total loans and leases 2,063,935 96,791 4.69 % 2,006,283 86,706 4.32 % Total interest earning assets (4) 3,424,200 163,121 4.85 % 3,226,135 121,819 3.85 % Other earning assets 16,850 15,685 Non-earning assets 272,930 243,340 Total assets $ 3,713,980 $ 3,485,160 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing deposits: Demand deposits $ 143,428 $ 1,429 1.00 % $ 195,192 $ 485 0.25 % NOW 442,819 289 0.07 % 532,692 322 0.06 % Savings accounts 419,834 269 0.06 % 476,128 278 0.06 % Money market 132,748 710 0.53 % 150,378 95 0.06 % Time deposits 527,965 23,214 4.40 % 317,806 4,914 0.00 % Brokered deposits 163,382 5,643 3.45 % 74,917 725 1.55 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,830,176 31,554 1.72 % 1,747,113 6,819 0.97 % Borrowed funds: Other interest-bearing liabilities 374,142 14,561 3.89 % 158,095 2,069 1.31 % Long-term debt 49,257 1,715 3.49 % 49,172 1,713 3.49 % Subordinated debentures 35,567 2,886 3.87 % 35,387 1,603 3.87 % Total borrowed funds 458,966 19,162 4.18 % 242,654 5,385 2.22 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,289,142 50,716 2.22 % 1,989,767 12,204 0.61 % Demand deposits - noninterest bearing 1,057,041 1,121,060 Other liabilities 59,317 58,538 Shareholders' equity 308,480 315,795 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,713,980 $ 3,485,160 Interest income/interest earning assets 4.85 % 3.85 % Interest expense/interest earning assets 1.48 % 0.38 % Net interest income and margin(5) $ 112,405 3.37 % $ 109,615 3.47 %

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs. (2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis. (3) Loans are gross of the allowance for possible credit losses. Net loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $(1.0) million and $0.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Non-accrual loans are slotted by loan type and have been included in total loans for purposes of total interest earning assets. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets (tax-equivalent).

