Montag, 29.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
29.01.2024 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Webrock Ventures AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (42/24)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Webrock Ventures AB, company registration
number 559130-4406, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Webrock Ventures AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be February 05, 2024. 

The company has 16,831,893 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               WRV           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 20,742,508       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016278139      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             311571         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559130-4406       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code     Name    
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0720 928 441.
