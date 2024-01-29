Power My Analytics Launches Professional Service Partners Program

New Program Connects Customers with Marketing Data Experts for Reporting Automation Success

MAITLAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Power My Analytics, a leading marketing data hub platform, today announced the launch of its Professional Service Partners (PSP) program. This program connects Power My Analytics customers to a hand-picked network of expert service providers that can help them execute complex data and reporting strategies.

The PSP program offers partners such as digital marketing agencies, developers, analysts, and consultants the opportunity to expand their client base with warm referrals from Power My Analytics seeking specialized services like dashboard design, data warehousing, API integration, and more. Partners enjoy dedicated profile pages on the PMA website, co-marketing support, incentive discounts, and personalized introductions to prospects.

On the customer side, those seeking external support can easily browse pre-vetted partners filtered by location, expertise, and services offered in the new PSP Directory. For additional guidance in finding the right fit, customers can also schedule a consultation with Power My Analytics' team of partner matchmaking specialists.

"We're thrilled to facilitate deeper connections between our users and partners within the data services ecosystem," said Morgan Jones, CEO of Power My Analytics. "By combining our familiarity with customer needs and partner capabilities, we can make sure collaborations are tailored for mutual growth and success with data-driven initiatives."

The company welcomes interested analysts, agencies, developers, and consultants focused on marketing data solutions to apply for partnership by visiting https://www.powermyanalytics.com/partners. Qualified partners aligned strategically with Power My Analytics' mission of making marketing data more accessible will be approved into the program.

