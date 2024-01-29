Anzeige
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
WKN: A3DL31 | ISIN: US26142V1052
Tradegate
29.01.24
17:53 Uhr
35,980 Euro
+0,530
+1,50 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.01.2024
111 Leser
Draftkings S.E.R.V.E.S Plants Over 1 Million Trees As a Part of Multi-Year Commitment With Arbor Day Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / DraftKings

As part of our ongoing initiative to give back to the communities where we live and work, DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S (Service, Equity, Responsibility, Vitality, Environment, Sports) is proud to share the recent success of our employee volunteer tree planting projects.

Together with the Arbor Day Foundation, our team was able to make a substantial impact on important real-world issues like biodiversity, mitigating against pollution, improving water quality and increasing tree canopies to support community development. Trees play a vital role in creating healthier, safer, and more connected communities, and we're proud of the impact that our employees have made in communities around the world.

Through our multi-year commitment with the Arbor Day Foundation, DraftKings has planted over 1 million trees around the world through large-scale reforestation planting, resulting in nearly 3,500 acres restored. This September we embarked on a journey to bring our employees together for this initiative and over the course of 10 weeks, 250 DraftKings employees came together across seven cities around the world to plant over 750 trees. These events have allowed our employees to connect with their colleagues outside of the office, while supporting the creation of a greener and more sustainable future for the communities where we live and work.

Learn more about the Arbor Foundation here: https://lnkd.in/gXRsEAPH

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DraftKings on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DraftKings
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/draftkings
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DraftKings



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
