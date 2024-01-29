Corre Energy, a Dutch long-duration energy storage specialist, has partnered with utility Eneco to deliver its first compressed air energy storage (CAES) project in Germany. Eneco will acquire 50% of the project.Groningen-based Corre Energy has signed an agreement with Dutch energy supplier Eneco for offtake, co-development, and co-investment of a compressed air energy storage project in Ahaus, Germany. The project is based on four salt caverns in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia with a total storage capacity of at least 500 MW. Eneco will operate, co-develop, and finance the project ...

