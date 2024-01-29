Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der Uransektor ist heiß: Nach fast 100 Prozent - was geht hier noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2SA53 | ISIN: PTTAPDOM0005 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
29.01.24
17:00 Uhr
96,08 Euro
+0,05
+0,05 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
TAP TRANSPORTES AEREOS PORTUGUESES SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAP TRANSPORTES AEREOS PORTUGUESES SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,10101,3319:19
PR Newswire
29.01.2024 | 18:00
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AvAir Acquires Parts Inventory of TAP Maintenance & Engineering Brazil

More than 4,000,000 Items added to Existing Stock

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has acquired TAP Maintenance & Engineering Brazil's entire inventory. More than 100,000 line items were obtained by AvAir from TAP M&E.

AvAir Acquires Parts Inventory of TAP Maintenance & Engineering Brazil

TAP M&E Brazil (formerly VEM Maintenance & Engineering) is a company of TAP Portugal Group, one of the world's 10 largest aircraft and component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) companies in the world.

AvAir has purchased TAP M&E Brazil's vast inventory of rotable and expendable parts from its Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre facilities. This inventory serviced narrow and widebody aircraft for most Boeing and Airbus fleet types. This inventory will be relocated to AvAir's Chandler warehouse.

"Costs and lead times continue to increase across the board to buy new or repair existing parts. Having the right inventory tagged and ready to go is something our customers expect from us," said Brandon Wesson, president at AvAir. "We're pleased to have been able to work with the TAP Air Portugal team to acquire this inventory and expand our offering for our customers."

With more than 26 million in-stock components, AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or manage assets and inventories. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir
Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About TAP Portugal Group
TAP Air Portugal is the flag carrier of Portugal, headquartered at Lisbon Airport which also serves as its hub. TAP - Transportes Aéreos Portugueses - has been a member of the Star Alliance since 2005 and operates on average 2,500 flights a week to 90 destinations in 34 countries worldwide.

Contact: Claire Natale
claire@evolveprandmarketing.com
202.294.5999

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328962/Photo_Jan_29_2024__7_39_37_AM.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avair-acquires-parts-inventory-of-tap-maintenance--engineering-brazil-302046939.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.