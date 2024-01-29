ANGANY inc. announces the completion on schedule of its first clinical trial, assessing the safety and allergenicity of its therapeutic candidate against human allergy to cats. The study results were consistent throughout the 20 human adult cat allergic participants. The final results and conclusions of this clinical trial will be submitted to a major scientific journal.

Skillfully conducted and on-time

ANGANY's First-in-Human study of its novel biologic ANG-101 candidate vaccine against cat allergy concluded in December 2023, ahead of schedule. The enthusiasm for a novel solution for cat allergy facilitated enrollment. The skills and professional expertise of Dr. Guy Scadding and Pr. Stephen Durham, the study investigators, were central in conducting this open-label clinical study safely and swiftly. ANGANY is now able to move further ahead with the preparation of its next phase study of the same asset.

Favorable results

Preliminary accounts showed consistency in the results and an excellent safety profile. ANG-101 was associated with significant hypoallergenicity, a marker of safety and long sought-after feature in allergy therapeutics, when compared to a commercial cat dander extract.

Important publication

Detailed results and conclusions of the study will be submitted to a top-tier scientific journal for publication. The results should also be presented at the EAACI's Annual Meeting to be held in Valencia in May 2024.

Quotes

"We are very pleased with the rapid completion and results of this First-in-Human study. The demonstrated safety and hypoallergenicity of ANG-101 represent the cornerstone of the further clinical development of this breakthrough technology," stated Patrick Colin, BPharm, PhD, ANGANY's vice-president of clinical development.

We are delighted to report on a significant step forward in the company's development. This milestone couldn't have been reached without the expertise of our investigators, the participants' commitment, and the dedication of our team. I would like to extend my warm thanks to all," stated Christine Guillen, CEO of ANGANY.

About ANGANY

ANGANY is a Franco-Canadian private clinical-stage biotech company pioneering a new immunotherapy approach to overcome the challenge of allergy. ANGANY's eBioparticle technology makes for biologics of a new generation to be administered as vaccines. ANGANY's eBioparticle-Potentiated Immunotherapy also opens-up new prospects in fields of application beyond allergy in human and animal health, notably in cancer immunotherapy.

Read the full press release:

https://angany.com/anganys-first-clinical-trial-concludes-on-time-and-with-positive-results/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129566000/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations:

Guy Tropper MD

Executive Vice-President

guy.tropper@angany.com