AEG Releases Diversity & Inclusion Report

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, today released its 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Report. The report includes insights on the company's initiatives related to its workplace culture, workforce representation, and marketplace impact with supplier diversity, community organizations and fans.

"At our core, AEG is about bringing people together and creating memorable and impactful experiences. That is why we continue to invest in and embed DEI into our business operations, and this report illustrates our commitment and progress to date," said Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG. "While there is more work to be done, we are harnessing the power and passion of our global leaders and employees to build a more equitable workplace, workforce and society."

Highlights from the AEG 2023 DEI report include:

An increase in the number of women in the company's workforce that rose by 3.8% from 39.5% to 43.3%; and an increase in the number of women director level and above which rose 2.7% from 35.2% to 37.9% between January 2022 and March 2023.

An increase in the number of BIPOC employees in the workforce which rose by 11.3% from 31.2% to 42.5%, and an increase in BIPOC employees director level and above which rose 4.5% from 18.9% to 23.4%, between January 2022 and March 2023 .

An increase in AEGs Employee Network Groups to 16 groups as of October 2023. These groups enable employees to connect and be their authentic selves, find safe space, learn about each other's backgrounds and cultures, and provide learning and development opportunities.

An increase in the number of business-related organizations that support the company's supplier diversity program and an expansion of the number of diverse suppliers accessible through the company's sourcing portal to more than 80,000 nationally.

Continued cultivation of future talent through partnerships with Black, Latinx, Asian and women's organizations including HBCUs and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. At the same time an expansion of the AEG Futures program which offers high school students the opportunity to learn about careers in sports and live music from industry professionals.

"At AEG, we are on a journey to create a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace, and are taking concrete actions that will lead to meaningful change both at our company and in the communities where we operate," said Jae Requiro, vicepresident, DEI for AEG. "We are committed to attracting and retaining the best talent, talent with different backgrounds, lived experiences and perspectives, and are working hard to provide all employees career opportunities and a strong sense of belonging for everyone."

Click here to view AEG's 2023 Diversity & Inclusion Report.

