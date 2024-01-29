IFT President Tod Chisholm to Address IT Channel Partners at ITEXPO

BPO leader will explain how MSPs can monetize smartsourcing services as an ongoing revenue opportunity

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Leading business process outsourcing company Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) announced that its president Tod Chisholm will speak on two panels at ITEXPO. The conference takes place February 13 - 15, 2024 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Chisholm's sessions include "Monetizing Ancillary Services: Strategies for Building Revenue from Adjacent Solutions," on February 14 at 9:00 a.m., which is part of the show's MSP Expo co-located track. He will return to the stage the next day for "Why the Contact Center Should Be Central to Your AI Plans for Future of Work," scheduled for 8:15 a.m. During these sessions, Chisholm will offer his insights on how managed service providers (MSPs) can gain benefits and create ongoing revenues from intelligent outsourcing services-also known as smartsourcing-strengthening their portfolios.

ITEXPO celebrates its 25th anniversary this year as a premier conference for the technology sector. MSP Expo provides education and insights on the issues impacting MSPs and VARs in the IT supply channel.

IFT provides teams of highly trained, experienced agents to end-customers, ready to take on a full range of tasks from customer service, to onboarding, to financing duties and more. Their agents can handle tasks far beyond the typical outsourced contact center functions. The BPO team utilizes IFT's proprietary Ignite agent platform, a high-performance AI-powered interface that helps them function as a seamless and efficient addition to the existing team. Through these services, companies can conduct new marketing campaigns, expand sales efforts, or supplement growing areas like collections-without investing in new hires. MSPs can white-label this offering, gaining incremental income while enhancing their own brands.

"We're excited to participate in ITEXPO and MSP Expo. This forum allows us to educate channel partners on how they can add value for their customers through smartsourcing services," said IFT President Tod Chisholm. "The ability to easily extend staff without having to invest in new personnel presents a coveted value proposition to businesses, especially in an environment where companies are still experiencing lay-offs and contracting budgets. These services help MSPs enrich their customer relationships while also tapping into a lucrative revenue stream."

For more on how IFT and its smartsourcing team can support channel partners and present benefits for their clients, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to companies across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable customers to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

X: @Parallel_PR

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT

View the original press release on accesswire.com