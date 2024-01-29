Silvaco Group, Inc. ("Silvaco"), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and design IP, today announced that it has joined GaN ValleyTM to help advance the state of the art in designing efficient gallium nitride (GaN) power devices and enable its customers to innovate with its Victory TCAD platform. Gallium nitride is a wide bandgap semiconductor known for its high electron mobility and is commonly used in power electronics due to its superior performance characteristics.

GaN ValleyTM is a technology hub in Europe specializing in gallium nitride technologies. It targets a growing industry for electronic systems in which energy supply and usage of electrical energy needs to be increasingly more efficient (less energy waste), smaller, lighter, and lower cost.

Silvaco's Victory TCAD platform provides a comprehensive simulation environment that incorporates various numerical methods, physical models, SPICE model generation, and a modern graphical user interface. The platform enables customers to innovate and efficiently design and optimize the performance of power devices and is specifically tailored for the latest generation of GaN-based semiconductor power devices. The integration of various tools and methodologies, combined with AI (artificial intelligence), in a user-friendly environment enables engineers and researchers to iterate quickly through the design and simulation phases.

"With rapidly evolving GaN technology and an expected $2B market by 2027, GaN is taking its place in the power semiconductor market," said Dr. Marnix Tack, co-founder of GaN ValleyTM and CTO of BelGaN Foundry. "GaN ValleyTM is a new and unique ecosystem developing in Europe, currently having close to 60 members active along the GaN value chain in Europe. Through connecting and collaboration, GaN ValleyTM will accelerate innovation and business development of a GaN-based industry in Europe and beyond. Recognizing the increasing importance of GaN technologies for the transition to a lower energy-consuming society and a carbon-neutral future, GaN ValleyTM is pleased to welcome Silvaco as a member to enable advancement of tools and methodologies for innovation and designing GaN semiconductors."

"Silvaco has a long history of developing TCAD technologies targeting GaN semiconductor process and device innovations with its Victory TCAD platform," said Dr. Eric Guichard, Senior VP and GM of TCAD Business Unit at Silvaco. "By joining GaN Valley we will share know-how and collaborate with leading research teams within the GaN Valley members to bring new innovative solutions to the design community and help build a strong ecosystem for designing GaN-based semiconductors."

About Silvaco Group, Inc.

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and semiconductor design IP, used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at www.silvaco.com.

About GaN Valley (www.ganvalley.org)

GaN Valley is a leading technology hub specializing in Gallium Nitride (GaN), bringing together all parties along the supply chain to drive collaboration, education, research, development, and innovation of GaN technologies and products, enabling market entry, adoption, and growth.

