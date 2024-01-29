Ambari Brands Inc.: Ambari Brands Appoints New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Ambari Brands Inc. ("Ambari" or the "Company") (CSE:AMB)(OTCQB:AMBBF)(FRA:Y92) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Avtar Dhaliwal as a director and the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company in place of Nisha Grewal.

Avtar Dhaliwal brings to Ambari three years of experience in supply chain management, distribution and product roll-out of consumer goods. Most recently, Mr. Dhaliwal has acted as CEO of agricultural food and technology company, Pontus Protein Ltd. and plant-based foods company, Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., where he has been responsible for overseeing product quality standardization, international distribution, regulatory compliance, and marketing.

Mr. Dhaliwal, the Company's new CEO, said "I am excited to join Ambari at this critical point in its growth. I look forward to getting right into it with our team and helping this Company grow."

Charn Deol, a director of Ambari commented, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Nisha for her service to Ambari. She has been an integral part of the Company's growth, and we wish her all the best."

Mr. Dhaliwal will also be assuming the role of Corporate Secretary from Ms. Grewal.

About Ambari Brands Inc.

Ambari is a company committed to transforming the beauty industry through its AI technology "Scarlett" and product lines that are carried in the world's largest retailers. To learn more about Ambari, visit www.ambaribeauty.com and www.ambari.ai.

