Tetra Pak: The Road to Recycling: Carton Council Origin Story - Part 1: The Journey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Tetra Pak

Formed in 2009, the Carton Council is an industry organization committed to growing carton recycling in the U.S. By promoting both recycling technology and local collection programs, as well as growing awareness that cartons are recyclable, the organization works to limit the number of cartons that become waste. In just over a decade, Carton Council has helped bring carton recycling to the majority of households across the United States.

In this episode of The Road to Recycling, Carton Council's Larine Urbina sits down with three founding members, Jeff Fielkow, Ed Klein and Alan Murray, to unpack the organization's journey. From authenticity to strategy, they explore how competitors united to drive carton recycling nationwide. Gain insights, tackle shared challenges, and discover the collaborative power behind Carton Council's success.

Listen to the podcast here.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tetra Pak

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View the original press release on accesswire.com