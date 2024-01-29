Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the 'Company' or 'Datametrex') is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 22,100,000 restricted share units ('RSUs') in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the 'Plan') to employees, directors, and consultants of the Company. Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share on vesting, and the RSUs vest 50% effective immediately, and 50% on April 15, 2024. The Plan was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual and Special Meeting Shareholders on December 14,2023.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes on a global scale. For more on Datametrex, please visit the company's website.

