CBRE Group, Inc.: CBRE Marks Decade of Top Performance in Support of LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

Company Achieves Top Score in Corporate Equality Index for 10th Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / CBRE Group, Inc. has been recognized as a Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion, earning a top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). This marks the 10th consecutive year that CBRE has earned this distinction, reflecting the company's work to foster an inclusive culture for its LGBTQ+ employees.

"This milestone underscores how passionately we feel about creating a workplace where everyone, including our LGBTQ+ colleagues, feels safe, valued, respected and supported in building satisfying careers," said Banke Odunaike, CBRE's Chief Culture Officer. "We see advancing diversity in all dimensions as integral to our ongoing success."

The CEI is a national benchmarking report that evaluates corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This year, more than 1,380 U.S.-based companies were graded in four categories: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

CBRE's programs, in the U.S. and internationally, achieved a top score of 100 and earned the company an Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. Among other factors, the CEI cited CBRE's robust healthcare coverage and benefits guide for LGBTQ+ employees as well as its LGBTQ+ training programs available in multiple languages.

